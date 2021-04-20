Undue attitudes of a relative, Alejandra Guzmán received them | INSTAGRAM

After Alejandra Guzmán issued some accusations against her former partner, Pablo Moctezuma and caused so much controversy, by stating that the businessman had acted improperly against her, in a recent interview, he denies everything he said and struck with secrets that he had not said before.

In the famous program “First hand” With Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Frida Sofía’s father defended himself against the accusations against him issued by the singer and added that there have already been countless occasions on which he has apologized to his daughter.

He mentioned that the mother of Frida sofia Being a public figure, he is constantly in the middle of all kinds of scandal, so he will say anything to cause controversy and stay there, he also gave a message to all who have been aware of this particular case.

“You know I don’t like being in the middle of the hurricane, but this is really crazy already; to see this woman making these much discussed accusations, because obviously we know Alejandra: she is a public figure who has not stopped having problems with all the world, “he detailed.

In addition, I do not miss the opportunity to assure, during the aforementioned program, that he never laid or would lay a hand on “La Guzmán” but, on the contrary, something that impacted the television audience.

In this way he mentioned it: “Obviously I have defended myself against her, because Alejandra is a person who takes a rompope and becomes the Cybernetic: beatings to flight attendants, they have taken her off planes, they have run her out of hotels, I think she ends From stabbing a person in Miami, he stabbed a friend of mine. “

“I hoped that with this interview she would take advantage of a moment of lucidity to realize that her daughter is crying out for a rapprochement, to ask for forgiveness. She believes that because she gave her a stroller or an apartment she already helped her in life,” he said. the businessman about the singer’s relationship with her daughter.

He even acknowledged that he has lived with the singer on multiple occasions, has stayed at his home in New York and Acapulco, and that he even went to see her at the hospital on the last occasion, however, he was upset by how he has treated in the past to his daughter.

“A mother who says: ‘I helped her, I took her by the hand and put her in the madhouse.’ Who does that? Who in his right mind can do that? Is that help for her daughter? Full of lies, she continues discrediting Frida, he continues to defend is indefensible, we have already seen the kind of guy this man (Enrique Guzmán) is, “he added.

However, he was honest with a fairly strong theme that had not been brought to light, until now; “Alejandra told me something very strong and that is what saddens me the most: she told me that she was abused, that she was sexually abused by someone in her family. They did not talk to me, this is not gossip. I do not know who forced her , but she told me about it. It is very sad that this woman … that she has the courage right now, that she says who she was and that, if she does not peel her daughter, she may heal, “he revealed.

And in the same way, he assured that Alejandra under the effects of certain substances is unknown. “That woman has two beers and hits anyone. The only time, she says it was the big hit, is because she was giving Frida 3 rivotril months old, being drunk ”.

“I said ‘What’s wrong with you! It is a medicine for adults over 18 years of age. ‘ I snatched it from him, he hit me with a belt in the face and that’s when the fight began, “acknowledged Pablo Moctezuma.