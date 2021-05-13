Undocumented students will receive Covid support resources to pay for food, housing and child care



The new measures seek that students do not affect or suspend their studies due to the damage caused by the pandemic.

Photo: Emily Ranquist / Pexels

The administration of President Joe Biden announced that it will allow undocumented and international students receive support to face the damages caused by the pandemic, with which students will receive federal funds to pay for different expenses such as food, housing and child care, among others.

The Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, approved this Tuesday new provisions that will allow universities to distribute tens of billions in funds help for students, regardless of immigration status.

Cardona explained that the decision reverses the Trump-era policy that excluded them on coronavirus aid money in previous rounds.

The new provision replaces the policy enforced by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who in April 2020 prohibited universities from providing pandemic relief to undocumented students, including those known as Dreamers.

With this measure undocumented students will have access to the $ 36 billion that the Department of Education announced will begin to be distributed and that are part of President Biden’s $ 1.9 billion financial aid package.

Under the new regulation, colleges must give at least 50 percent of their aid money directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid cash grants. Students can use this money to cover the costs of food, lodging, computers, internet, childcare and other essential expenses.

“These funds are critical to ensuring that all of our nation’s students, particularly those disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, have the opportunity to enroll, continue their education, graduate, and pursue their careersCardona said in a statement.

“With this action, thousands of institutions will be able to provide direct help to students who need it most, so we can make sure that we not only recover from the pandemic, but also rebuild stronger than before, “added the Education official.

A calculation by the Alliance of Presidents on Higher Education and Immigration estimates that there are some 450,000 undocumented students enrolled in the country’s higher education system.

With information from Fox Business

