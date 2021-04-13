Undocumented man accused of murdering a “roommate” in North Carolina had promised him $ 15,000 for a marriage of convenience

The Hispanic accused of murdering his wife in North Carolina would have paid him $ 15,000 for the marriage of convenience to obtain legal residence or “green card” in the United States.

Erick Gael Hernández-Méndez, 20, had married Christina María Matos, the same age, less than a week before the murder, according to Wake County documents cited by The News & Observer this weekend.

Hernández-Méndez, accused of the murder, allegedly had offered the young woman $ 15,000 to marry him so that she could stay in the country, according to a friend of Matos.

It is not clear whether the girl received any payment in connection with the alleged arranged marriage.

The couple received their marriage license on February 12, and they were married on March 29.

The murder of the Hispanic woman was reported on Sunday, April 4. His body was found in the Signature Apartment 1505 on Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, which he shared with two roommates; one of them was Hernández-Méndez.

The victim had just turned 20 on Friday.

Defendant would face the death penalty

Hernández-Méndez, who was also Matos’s senior classmate at Clayton High School, faces a first-degree murder charge.

If convicted, the suspect faces life imprisonment or capital punishment.

Hernández-Méndez sought to become a legal citizen

Friends of the couple told the aforementioned media that there was no sentimental interest between them.

Savannah Ferrell, a friend of the young woman, told ABC11: “He came to Christina with hopes that they could get married and he could be a legal citizen, and he promised, ‘ok, if we get married, I’ll give you $ 15,000 and we’ll be as if we were separated and eventually divorced in three years. Christina had the complete intention, just to get divorced, get her paycheck, and disappear. “

According to Ferrell, Matos planned to use the money to help his family.

Another friend of the deceased, identified as Najiah Williams, told the television station that Hernández-Méndez attended the vigil to remember Matos this week, before police criminally charged him.

“He carried the balloons with me. He cried in the car with me. I can’t understand this, ”Williams said.

The circumstances and the manner in which the girl was murdered are unclear.

The Raleigh Police Department said investigators are unaware of Hernández-Méndez’s immigration status.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Wake County office, indicated that the defendant does not face an arrest warrant by the United States immigration authorities nor does he have a prior criminal record.

Hernández-Méndez remains in the county detention center without bond.