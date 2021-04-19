Undocumented immigrants on Long Island march to demand a path to citizenship

Immigrants in long Island They said “present” this Monday, while holding a demonstration outside the office of New York Senator Chuck Schumer in Melville, in the Suffolk County, in which they demanded a path to citizenship for the An estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the country.

The demonstration, which was part of the ‘March to Victory: Relay Across America’, a rally that has been taking place in dozens of cities and states of the country to demand humane, forceful and immediate legislative solutions and paths to citizenship, was led by the New York Immigrant Coalition (NYIC) and had the participation of activists, organizations and elected officials from that suburb of the state of New York.

Eve krief, founder of Long Island Inclusive Communities Against Hate, said undocumented immigrants “helped provide us with the food and medical care we needed to survive during the pandemic. The vast majority of the people who grow the food in the country are undocumented immigrants and also 280,000 health workers. Many of these people have been residents of this country for decades. They are often parents of American-born children who have lived under a cloud of deportation fears that loomed over their heads for years. “

The activist emphasized: “We call these essential workers heroes, and we must remember them as such when we set out to repair our broken immigration system. “

The Assemblyman Charles D Lavine (D-Nassau County), said it fully supported “the Relay Across America event that advocates for undocumented immigrants who currently do not have a path to citizenship. It is essential that we move toward a more humane immigration system to protect more than 11 million undocumented immigrants across the country, including about 50,000 right here in Nassau County. “

Participants in the demonstration noted that over the past three decades, the number of immigrants to Long Island has increased significantly by population of approximately 527,000. It is estimated that 99,000 of these Long Islanders are undocumented.

“The time for immigration reform is now,” said the Assemblyman Michaelle C. Solages (D-Hempstead County), president of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus, adding that the Dreams and Promises Act “is a positive step after decades of bad immigration policies. A special thanks to our Congressional delegation, especially Representatives Yvette Clarke and Nydia Velázquez who sponsored the House legislation. In addition, we are also grateful for the leadership and advocacy of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and we encourage him to bring this bill to the Senate. “

“Congress must act”

Meanwhile, Patrick Young, NYIC Director of State Advocacy, said they are “proud to join Long Island’s voice in demanding a path to citizenship for the millions of people who call this nation home.”

“Washington has a rare opportunity to transform the country’s broken immigration system, but time is running out. Representatives Yvette Clarke and Nydia Velázquez took a decisive step by reintroducing the ‘Dream and Promise Act’. Now, under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Congress must ensure that DACA and TPS holders and our essential workers have a path to citizenship for their continued contributions to our communities now and in the future. ” Young added.

Relay Across America consists of community-led efforts, comprised of virtual and in-person events, which began in Washington on March 17 with subsequent events planned in nearly 30 states through May 1. This national movement’s primary goal is to call for a humane immigration system that protects the 11 million undocumented immigrants, including essential workers, DACA and TPS holders, and those who currently do not have a path to citizenship.

“Millions of immigrants have contributed to this country and supported us through the pandemic,” said Cheryl Keshner, senior paralegal at the Empire Justice Center. Despite this, they live in constant fear and uncertainty because they cannot adjust their status. Now is the time for our government to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and for people with TPS and DACA. “

Long Island immigrants in numbers: