Undocumented immigrants from New Jersey will receive $ 2,000 in financial aid



Undocumented immigrants could receive up to $ 2,000.

Photo: Alexander Schimmeck / Unsplash

The Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, announced that it will allocate $ 40 million of federal funds for those excluded from the economic stimulus and that it will benefit undocumented people who pay their taxes and others who were left out of the plan for those affected by COVID-19.

The New Jersey Excluded Fund, which the governor may direct how to use, will provide a maximum of $ 2,000 only once for households with incomes of up to $ 55,000 per year and who can demonstrate that they have suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic, the state government said in a statement.

Pro-immigrant organizations affirmed that this amount is not enough to meet the needs of the communities that faced the crisis during the pandemic and that due to their legal status were excluded from federal aid approved by Congress.

In mid-April, representatives of Governor Murphy said that he was evaluating granting $ 40 million in aid to those excluded from the economic stimulus, an idea that was rejected at that time by pro-immigrant groups, who were demanding payment of the $ 2,000 dollars. but also $ 600 dollars a week.

According to activists, the proposal was insufficient for the 460,000 undocumented immigrants estimated to live in New Jersey and contribute millions to the state economy, and in fact they decreed a hunger strike that lasted 24 days.

According to the Make the Road organization, Murphy’s announcement is the result of that hunger strike and the actions of the immigrant community, but it is insufficient.

“The $ 40 million will only reach a fraction of the population of excluded workers and their families, and it is not enough to meet the vast and desperate need.”the organization said in a statement.

“Too many workers and their families will continue to go hungry. We look forward to working with Governor Murphy and the state legislature to increase funding to provide the recovery we so desperately need and deserve, ”he added.

In accordance with a study of the organization, immigrants in New Jersey contribute $ 600 million in state and local taxes, and have contributed $ 1 billion to state unemployment in the last decade.

The study further highlighted that 6.5% of New Jersey’s workforce is undocumented and that there are more than $ 209,000 essential workers without legal status.

The New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice pointed out that aid is not enough and noted that for more than a year, hundreds of thousands of members of the immigrant community risked their lives without financial help from the federal or state government.

“The announcement represents a long-standing first step in supporting excluded communities but the path to real relief that meets the need and impact of the pandemic is still a long way off.”said Sarah Fajardo, Policy Director for the New Jersey Civil Liberties Union.

The covid assistance program will begin accepting applications in the coming months, according to the governor’s office.