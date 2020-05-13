Undocumented immigrants filing with ITIN could receive $ 6,000 aid The Heroes Law eliminates the condition of having filed taxes with Social Security This proposal has not yet been approved and will be voted on Friday in the House of Representatives

The government sent an economic stimulus to American families under the CARES Act. However, she specified that the aid would only go to those who declared with their Social Security number.

Under that parameter, hundreds of mixed-status families or undocumented immigrants who filed their tax returns with their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) were left out.

On Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, unveiled a new $ 3 trillion coronavirus aid package.

The funds would be used for the most affected cities or medical tests; But what is most striking is a new direct help to families.

This opportunity, the Heroes Act, as it has been called, eliminates the condition of having filed taxes with Social Security.

In this way, those undocumented immigrants, but who pay their taxes, could receive the benefit contemplated in the new law.

It is an advance in favor of immigrants, although the text maintains, in Section 6428A, the description of people who would not be eligible and says that it excludes “any nonresident foreign individual”, without being completely explicit.

Undocumented immigrants who declare with ITIN could receive help, how much would it be?

The Heroes Law proposes a financial aid of $ 1,200 per person.

What for a couple that has filed a joint return would total $ 2,400.

However, it proposes a difference in dependent children. In the CARES Law, an amount of $ 500 was approved, for this new project the amount amounts to $ 1,200 each, up to a maximum of three children.

A family of 5 members could end up receiving government aid of $ 6,000 dollars, reported La Opinion.

This proposal is still in the process of being approved.

According to Democrats, it would be voted as early as Friday in the House of Representatives.

Although later they would have to receive the bueno approval ’in the Senate, where it could have problems due to the refusal of the republicans to give more money directly to the Americans.

