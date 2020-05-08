A real ordeal, they say they are living

dozens of undocumented immigrants at the Folkston Georgia Detention Center, which

they fear being infected with COVID-19 after the first case in one of the cells,

To make matters worse, they are overcrowded and poorly fed.

“We live

in a terrible overcrowding, we are 64 people in one bedroom sleeping on

bunk beds ”, says one of the detainees.

They fled Nicaragua and Cuba for retaliation

policies almost a year later they are living their worst nightmare in a center

Detention of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. UU

(ICE).

“In the

prison we already have two cases of COVID-19, it started in the next bedroom and

right here we are quarantining this same bedroom ”

Quarantine accompanied by a hunger strike

Today is eight days old.

“We don’t

they attend ICE has not come here with everything and the hunger strike has not come to

give any kind of explanation or anything. “

For what they assure, it is a matter of time

so that they find more contagions.

“Us

we ask among ourselves, and some feel bad, they feel that

They have fever, others have a headache, others want to vomit, and

from here they got people confirmed with Coronavirus ”.

“Of the

alpha 3 there was a person with COVID-19, they took his temperature, it went high

and they left it there, they came to bring it in two hours. ”

In Miami, the relatives of a detained Nicaraguan

they remain anguished and do not know who to turn to.

“What

he comes seeking refuge because if he returns to the country they will kill him they will

disappear ”

The Coronavirus pandemic was a hope

for many undocumented immigrants to be released, without some centers of

arrest like Folkston Georgia has rather become a receiver of

detainees arriving from South Florida, guided by a judge

federal.

Telemundo 51 learned that among the detainees

There are Nicaraguans with approved political asylum, and yet for reasons that

they are still unknown, they are not authorized to leave.

.