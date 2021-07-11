Underwater Jennifer Lopez shows the absence of her top! | AP

Singer, actressIn addition to being a businesswoman and Instagram celebrity, she launched her new single “Change the step”, but not before showing off her charms underwater to promote this new melody, Jennifer Lopez appears without wearing anything on top.

A few weeks before launching this new project with the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, the interpreter of “On The Floor“He was releasing some publications that made direct reference to his new single.

This Friday, July 9, the official video of the song was released on the YouTube platform, so far “Change the step“has more than 2.7 million views.

After more than 35 years of career in music and entrepreneurship, the singer Jennifer Lopez She has become an expert in marketing, so when she launches a new product, song or project she is working on she tends to carry out previous advertisements.

What better than to make noise with your own image which by itself already sells millions, JLo As it is also known, this formula of selling her image with what Internet users like to see has worked not only for the singer but also for other personalities in the environment.

Days before releasing his single and even his official video, he decided to share some photos that belong to various scenes of the official video, however there was one in particular that immediately caught the public’s attention, especially due to the reactions he had in the publication in the one that appears.

In this photo that was later published on another Instagram account, the ex-wife of Marc Anthony inside a pool wearing a silver swimsuit from the Dolce and Gabbana brand, however in a second photo she is shown without the upper part with her body in the water, without a doubt this image would immediately attract the attention of millions of followers.

Undoubtedly, several of the Internet users who had the pleasure of seeing this specific photo immediately believed that at some point in the official video the singer would go topless as she does in her publication.

The official video of “Change the step” has a duration of 4:13 minutes, however at no time does Jennifer Lopez appear without wearing the upper part of her swimsuit, surely for some of her fans not to see her as in her publication it was a little disappointing, however with this he definitely managed to get everyone’s attention.

So far, the publication on her YouTube channel has 8,570 comments, where her followers are excited not only by the video and beauty of the singer who, despite being over 50 years old, continues to look better than ever.

Some fans of the singer feel great admiration for her career, especially now that her relationship and commitment to Alex Rodriguez After 4 years together, there are those who say that the melody is dedicated to him, since it talks about taking a step forward and changing, not stagnating because the goal is to keep moving forward.

JLo has a magic touch that makes the songs special, as always the best “,” This video is fascinating and invites us women, it is never too late to change the pace, “wrote some fans.

Although this time we did not see her remove her top as in “Love don´t cost a thing“The singer managed to captivate millions with her new single and official video.