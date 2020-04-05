Undertaker The Last Ride hits the WWE Network. The new documentary series will recover the most important moments of the career told by himself.

Undertaker The Last Ride hits WWE Network

WWE announced last night during the celebration of Wrestlemania 36, ​​the arrival on its WWE Network platform of a new documentary series based on The Undertaker and whose name is “The Undertaker: The Last Ride”.

A more detailed trailer of what this docuseries will be we can see tonight after the broadcast of the second part of Wrestlemania 36.

The series provides WWE Universe viewers with a more natural and insight into Mark Calloway the man behind The Undertaker. It will also show us how Mark is preparing for his upcoming retirement from wrestling. In the different episodes we will have interviews with people as important in The Undertaker’s career as Michelle McCool, Vince McMahon, Big Show, Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin.

We still do not know how many episodes the series will be composed but it is surely a must for all fans of The Undertaker and for all those who have grown up watching the fighter since he debuted in WWF in Survivor Series in 1991.

Here we leave you the trailer that was presented last night during the broadcast of Wrestlemania 36 of the new documentary from The Undertaker.

