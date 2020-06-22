The Undertaker was feeling great after their fight at Extreme Rules 2019 alongside Roman Reigns, against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and indeed, he hadn’t looked too long too. That was the performance that Mark Callaway had been waiting for to redeem himself and be able to say goodbye, so when the fight was over, backstage, he hugged Vince McMahon and told him that was it. McMahon admitted that he thought he could still do more, but that he respected his decision. Mark Calaway was in a dilemma, because agreeing to fight again could ruin the correct final fight again. Either way, he took the opportunity to exchange words with AJ Styles, the perfect fighter in case he decided to make a farewell fight.

New York and Interviews

Vince McMahon asked the Undertaker, a special appearance on SmackDown, to be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden. In previous chapters we talked about how important the Garden is to Undertaker, and although he knew that his last fight in the building had happened, he agreed to participate in a short promo.

He took this opportunity to have a chat with Undertaker in backstage, in which he shared that when he entered the dressing room of the Garden, he enjoyed seeing the photo of Elvis and Mohamed Ali, two of his idols. The documentary revealed footage from the Garden wall, where the Undertaker now stands, just below Elvis, recalling the fight at WrestleMania 20 against Kane, which was highly significant to Undertaker.

Mark Callaway said that although everyone knows that he takes his time to enter the ring, now he takes more time to leave it, because he knows that it may be the last time. He took the moment to thank the fans, which is undoubtedly the reason why he continued to climb the string, even with pain or broken bones.

Undertaker enjoyed that little segment, in which he opened his heart and still in character, he recognized the building and the legends that were created there. He also applied a Chokeslam to Sami Zayn to leave the public very happy to see his idol.

The Undertaker reiterated that if he didn’t fight again, he would be fine with that. Even for Undertaker, the Extreme Rules fight would be a great candidate to be the last.

Mark Callaway spoke of how in youth, he did not have the concern of getting hurt and that during his career he has taken many risks, with shocking movements that have left everyone with their mouths open, but now life is very different. Undertaker acknowledged that in Saudi Arabia he was inches from dying, and from leaving his wife a widow and orphaned children. Furthermore, he admitted that once those thoughts hit his head, he was unable to get them out.

“Once those thoughts hit your head, it is very difficult to get them out. The best part of this is that I am fine mentally and emotionally if I am no longer an in-ring competitor anymore. ”

After that emotional moment, the Undertaker revealed that his father was not at all a fan of his deciding to become a fighter, especially when he had a full scholarship to study for being a basketball player. Either way he reluctantly accepted and supported. Undertaker also commented that his father did not like his makeup and costumes, especially because of his perception of masculinity, but he never imagined what his son would achieve with that character. Mark Callaway with a lump in his throat admitted that he misses him and that at this point in his life, his priority is to be a good husband and father.

AJ Styles

The Undertaker also accepted an out-of-character interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin on their podcast, which prior to The Last Ride was the first approach to Mark Callaway as a person. On the Stone Cold podcast he asked if he was planning an ending, and the Undertaker revealed that he was starting to write his own story to retire on his own terms, but he never thought that comment would go through the head of the fighter he was talking to months ago.

The phenomenal AJ Styles sat before the cameras of Last Ride and commented that upon hearing Undertaker’s words, he was sure that the legend wanted to have one or two more fights and simply wanted to be one of them, therefore he began to wonder how to become On it. He knew it would be difficult, because if Undertaker didn’t want to do it then it wouldn’t happen, so he decided to personally call Mark Callaway.

Mark Callaway tells us that he received a call from AJ Styles, who told him that he had listened to the podcast and that if he decided to work or do something, he would be delighted to be able to work with him at WrestleMania. The Undertaker’s response was not very encouraging, since he told the phenomenal that he would have been delighted to work with him ten or fifteen years ago and have thrown the place, but that at that point, he did not plan to return to the ring, to which Styles He asked me to at least think about it.

Various fighters such as Edge and Stone Cold commented that AJ Styles would be the ideal to end the Undertaker’s career. They also analyzed bouts in the career of the gravedigger, understanding that the best were with fighters the size of Styles and good in the ring. Michelle McCool presented her support saying that if she wanted to, there was no one better than AJ Styles and that it would be magical. The Undertaker asked AJ Styles for a couple of weeks to think it over and give him an answer, to which the phenomenal replied that whatever his decision was, it would be the right one.

The Undertaker was always ready to help new talents and that is why the documentary shows his visit to the Performance Center to meet the “big” guys from NXT and have an interesting chat with them.

Triple H reveals that for business survival, it is important that people like the Undertaker pass their knowledge on to others. Michelle McCool says that every time the Undertaker is in bloom and has a chance, she drops by the Performance Center to see and meet the new guys.

Randy Orton confirmed all of this, revealing that the Undertaker was scolded backstage by Vince McMahon when they both had their first bout in 2002. The gravedigger had agreed to take several punches from a young Randy Orton, still a legend of the ring, so Vince asked him what he had done. Mark Callaway replied that this was good for the boy, that the boy had to be built. Several years later, Orton returned the favor at WrestleMania 21.

Undertaker told the cameras that he felt it his responsibility to guide young people to become the best they can be, because business is forever.

Videos of Undertaker battling Jeff Hardy were shown in a RAW stellar event in 2002, in a ladder match that definitely changed the picture for the charismatic conundrum as an individual wrestler.

Undertaker stepped into the Performance Center ring and again felt great, both as a teacher and as a fighter. He came out motivated and renewed, still thinking about Styles’ proposal. He understood that his body still responded to what he asked. Physically he could, but it would be necessary to understand if he was mentally ready.

“What if I decide to do this and then I go out and get disappointed in my performance? So what ?, I will not be able to stop at that point, I will have to continue fighting and seeking redemption ”

In addition, he recalled an anecdote with Ric Flair, who thanked him for having returned the confidence lost during his time in WCW, after his fight in Wrestlemania 18, while Undertaker was confused, because it was Ric Flair, the definition of Wrestling and Nature Boy. But after the last years Mark Calaway managed to understand, living in his own flesh, what it is to seek redemption, confidence and the final moment. Undertaker decided to go with his family, talk about it, meditate on it and pray it.

“Making his entrance to the ring, with an orthopedic walker, the Undertaker.”

The Undertaker spoke to Michelle and meditated after her workouts and finally decided to participate in WrestleMania 36. She waited a couple of days to see if she didn’t change her mind and finally spoke to Vince McMahon to ask her for a curious condition.

“I called Vince and tried to play a prank on AJ Styles so I said, I’m going to do it, but I want you to call AJ for me and let him know I’m going to do it, I’m going to work at Wrestlemania, but just tell him I’m going to work with someone else”

AJ Styles told the story, as Vince McMahon called him to tell him that Undertaker would be working with a guy from Tennessee and that it was better to call him directly. Styles called Mark Calaway and he said it was true, that there was a Tennessee boy he wanted to help, to which Styles replied “Bullshit”, because apparently he could not believe it.

The three personalities of the Undertaker

AJ Styles said on camera that the Undertaker probably doesn’t mean much, but that for him, it would be the most important fight of his career without a doubt. Besides, if he was going to withdraw it, he wanted to make him feel so satisfied that he could leave if he wanted to.

Undertaker said that he cannot think of another better person to do his last WrestleMania, because there would be nobody for whom he wanted to return.

People were preparing for Super ShowDown, an event in which The Undertaker appeared to punish AJ Styles and take away that tournament. People indulged in the phenomenon even in the middle of a short segment, knowing that this would mean a match at WrestleMania.

At that point training began. The Undertaker had not participated in WrestleMania last year, but now he would be in the lineup, so his training began very soon.

The documentary featured footage of the undertaker training and bleeding from the nose in the first few minutes, but still, the gravedigger did not give up and continued to work hard for his fight. At 55 years old, he knew he would face one of the best fighters in history and that he should be ready or exposed.

The promos started and AJ Styles did an amazing job, talking about very personal matters, including exposing Michelle McCool and her financial ambition as the reason Undertaker continued to hurt her body and make a fool of herself. Michelle McCool revealed that she was texting Styles’ wife saying she knew he was doing his job but had really started to hate him.

“He tore me up and down, he talked about my wife, he crossed every barrier that I would never let anyone cross.”

AJ Styles said for the cameras that he decided to make it as personal as he could, so that people are not satisfied until the Undertaker has completely destroyed it.

The Undertaker acknowledged that he was forced to work with his character, because basically the gravedigger couldn’t answer Style to so many personal allegations, so he had to make some adjustments.

The Undertaker talked about how in the early 2000s, he realized that with the classic character he was tied hands and if he did not evolve to the era, then he would die. It was then that he took elements from the gravedigger and transferred them to a new character, thus the Américan Bad Ass was born.

“I don’t think the Undertaker would have lasted or survived if it hadn’t made that change.”

Some fighters like Edge and Roman Reigns talked about the change and recognized that the Undertaker knows when to make modifications to his character and turn around without losing his essence and mystique. Bruce Prichard summed it up by saying that although Mark Calaway is the Undertaker, the Undertaker is Mark Calaway.

Finally on Monday Night RAW, Undertaker was presented with a combination of his characters to be able to respond to the promo strongly and aggressively, calling it the same by name. There was the gravedigger, the American Badd Ass and Mark Callaway. The promo was incredible and immediately caused great reactions from the public.

Boneyard Match: Undertaker vs AJ Styles

Without anyone expecting it, the covid-19 pandemic came to the United States aggressively and the world changed completely. WWE decided to continue its mission to entertain, although it was widely criticized and sometimes selfishly and without arguments. The Undertaker talked about how these times are so crazy, but finally he also continued with his commitment to the public, and despite his age, he went ahead as always, to leave everything he has left in a shocking moment of WrestleMania.

In the promos they started talking about a Boneyard match, a concept that left everyone confused, including the creative team, but they finally started to prepare it. They traveled to a kind of parcel 40 minutes from Orlando and once there, Triple H and Michael Hayes (who is the creative mind in the ring in WWE), were not convinced and thought that it would not work, but anyway they led to the Production team and as the Undertaker would say, they turned chicken shit into chicken salad.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles went the next day and realized the incredible transformation that took place, so they presented Triple H with their project, which was cinematographic, with various cameras and editing, then they called Vince McMahon, who immediately approved .

Mark Calaway also reflected that they were lucky to be able to fight outside, because with all the barriers that were broken in the promos it was impossible to have a wrestling match in the ring, so what they did was the best they could have done.

Undertaker, Michael Hayes and Triple H were back in the performance center when Mark Calaway’s cell phone started ringing and he was his niece, so something told him it was important to answer the call, so he did it just before it was sent to voicemail .

In one of the strongest moments of the entire documentary Undertaker recounted how his niece informed him that his father, Mark Calaway’s brother, Tim Calaway, had suffered a heart attack.

“I asked her what hospital they had sent him to, but she said, no uncle mark, he left, he didn’t make it.”

To carry out this adaptation it is necessary to watch the documentary several times, once in a row and some others with several breaks. This moment without a doubt was very difficult to see, because the Undertaker was really broken, pausing his words and holding back tears.

“In the middle of everything, with how perfect WrestleMania is, it’s frenetic and stressful, but at that point I had to call all my brothers and let them know and call my mom, knowing what I would say and without being able to be there. That was another indication of how important it is to be present with your family because you never know what can happen, it was an extremely strong day. ”

Just one day after the news of his brother Undertaker he had to record the Boneyard Match, and face all the mystique of graves, coffins and the concept of burying someone. Mark Calaway admitted that everything was very strong for him, but that the show had to continue.

The day of the Boneyard Match arrived and both arrived for the filming ready to give everything. Triple H admitted that it was amazing and that they both genuinely took the shit out of each other. With Metallica’s music, this time using the song “For Whom the Bell Tolls”, some moments of the incredible combat were presented that you should see again at this point to understand how great it was.

The Undertaker was happy with the whole concept, especially that at the end of such a huge battle, he took his motorcycle and drove into the dark, thinking that it might be the last time he did it.In addition, he revealed that the fight was as strong as It appeared on the screen, and he said that five minutes after starting the recording, when he hit the glass of the limo, he severely cut his arm and it was legitimate

The injury was so serious that the recording had to be cut immediately so that the Undertaker could be treated. The medical team cleaned his arm very well and removed all the glasses that were nailed, so, as in any professional recording, it was necessary to take time to move the cameras and make lighting adjustments, that justifies the enormous number of hours it took according to reports the recording of this bout.

“For me, with my physical condition, just standing in one place is the worst. Allow the adrenaline to go down a bit and allow you to feel the pain.”

For the Undertaker it was a long night, because they filmed until 5 in the morning, but yes, he commented that several things he recorded, he thought they would look great, but when he saw the final result, he was shocked because he exceeded all expectations and everything went It looked amazing.In addition, reading the good comments from the press and fans, he felt that he had the cherry on the cake.

Triple H said the performance of both fighters was incredible and made the Undertaker feel like he was back. The undertaker spoke of the importance of storytelling at its best.

“Was that my vision when I accepted the fight? Definitely not, but it was too good, that’s what I was looking for, how would you improve that?”

The revelation

The Undertaker fished in a river while telling that the fight, even cinematographic, was like having a 40-minute fight, since it was very demanding for his body. Michelle said that the week was really strong, because after filming the fight, upon arriving at her home she was informed of the death of her nephew in a traffic accident, just graduated from high school. Mark Callaway also commented on the death of basketball player Kobe Bryant, as all those deaths made him think it was time to return and be present.

To break the sad moment, Michelle McCool asked her daughter if she screamed for AJ or Undertaker, to which the little girl replied that she had screamed for AJ, but when she saw the face of her father, she repented with laughter from the three of them .

Sitting in his barn, Undertaker said he was proud of his legacy, which speaks for itself and content with the Boneyard Match, so he thought it was time to start enjoying life’s blessings – his wife and daughters.

So the Undertaker asked himself if after that wonderful fight he was satisfied and could withdraw, then he answered yes, that he had finally found that special moment he was looking for.

If Vince called him in an emergency and broke the glass to get the Undertaker out, he might consider it maybe, because you should never say never, but at that point, it was over.

Then the Undertaker, Mark Calaway dropped the phrase that has gone around the world quickly:

“At this point in my life and career, I have no desire to return to the ring. This time, the cowboy really leaves. “

The phrase was said slowly, expressing having a knot in the stomach and holding back tears, like a whole legend.

“There is nothing else for me to try, there is nothing more for me to fulfill, the game has changed and it is time for new guys to come and now I feel good. This documentary helped me discover it, it has opened my eyes to a great panorama and has allowed me not to judge myself as strongly as in recent years and see things from outside. My friends, giving me their vision, I think they genuinely care about me and want the best for me, it is humiliating to let that part of me come out and for people to accept it. They had the Undertaker and not Mark Calaway, and then all signs of acceptance for Mark Calaway. I can do good in a better way outside of the ring than I can do inside and finally I am in a place where I can accept it and I am fine with it. ” “I am fortunate to have two families, my daughter and my wife and my family on the way”

With an excellent soundtrack, a video with photos of the Undertaker race is presented, while the gravedigger thanks all his friends and pays his respects to them. In a moment that would definitely be for any fan, it would be impossible for him to contain his emotions.

“Obviously I cannot name everyone, but it is important that they know how much they mean to me, not only on a professional level, but on a personal level, many people that I can consider to be really good friends, I cannot thank them enough. Obviously Vince, who always took care of my back, I just want to say thanks. ”

“I consider myself blessed, for having been able to do something for as long as I could do it”

To end the documentary, various fighters such as Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, Edge, Mick Foley, among others, talk about how incredible the legendary Undertaker is.

“I dedicated most of my adult life to this business and it would not change anything, all the injuries, surgeries, I would not change them, it is all part of my history, it is part of the things that allowed me to train the person I am on the day of today. And I have been blessed to be able to work with all those great people. I will be close, but even so, I will miss them, and more than I already do ”

There is no more incredible legend than the Undertaker in the history of WWE, in addition, the same fighters declare that working with him has caused a real change in their lives. He put on the map a huge number of fighters who have been legends in the past and some others, then young talents who have been consecrated today.

A man who did not rest, who, as John Cena would say, sets the standard in respect. He kept his character for years, helped his teammates, every time he stepped into a ring, he gave his best, even if it was a WrestleMania or a non-televised event. He has given his life for the business and will be remembered forever.

“This business has given me everything, it has been recorded in me and it will always be part of me, I did things to my node and it is time to go my way, and I feel good about it.” “At this point in my life and career, I have no desire to return to the ring. This time, the cowboy really leaves. “

In this way we reach the end of the documentary The Last Ride, it has been a difficult job but it is a tribute that personally, the management of Lucha Noticias offers the Undertaker and our fans.

On a personal level, I would like to take the moment to tell you that in 2015 I had the opportunity to meet the Undertaker and I am very happy to have seen him compete live sometime. On that occasion, WWE provided me with a courtesy right at the entrance ramp and the simple fact of feeling its energy passing by you, is one of the sensations of life that cannot be explained. That was the day Lucha Noticias was born, because I knew that I should dedicate myself to bring the best Lucha Libre information. It has been over 50 hours working on these adaptations and now, my admiration, respect and gratitude for Mark Calaway has definitely grown. Thanks Undertaker.

