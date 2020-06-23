The WWE documentary series ‘The Last Ride’ featuring the odyssey and journey of The Undertaker’s past three years, came to an end, with a major reveal from The Phenom. The Dead Man revealed that he had finished his career as a wrestler and that he did not want to return to the ring. The Undertaker’s retirement was as big as it seemed, with the entire fighting community almost being hit with mixed emotions, at the news that The Undertaker had finally retired.

Given The Undertaker’s long career in WWE, fans expected The Deadman to return sooner rather than later, but when the announcement came, it still surprised everyone, indicating that a WWE era was truly ending. Now, The Undertaker has shared a message on Twitter, where he thanked WWE fans for their moving reactions to his retirement.

The Undertaker shares a thank you message with WWE fans

After the announcement that The Undertaker was retiring from the world of professional wrestling, there was great respect from WWE fans, with AJ Styles also sharing an emotional message as he realized he had faced The Taker in it could well be his last fight of all time. Reaction to the announcement has ranged from shocked and sad fans, watching his WWE hero finally hang up his wrestling gear, to those who are happy to see The Undertaker finally prioritize him and his family and decide to rest a little bit.

#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/6D1th4wZlA – Undertaker (@undertaker) June 23, 2020

Mark Calaway took to Twitter recently after the massive amount of fan support regarding his decision to simply post, “#ThankYou” with a photo of himself, with his wrestling outfit in a position too familiar to any fan. from WWE who has seen their struggles. The Undertaker’s back turned towards the fans as he leaned back, fist raised above his head, a pose that has become a personal mark of him.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.