The final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride has just been released on WWE Network. The multi-part documentary focuses on The Undertaker’s legendary career like never before, and has received rave reviews from the WWE Universe and critics.

The Undertaker recently posted a heartfelt tweet, promoting the final episode of the documentary. The Deadman stated that one can never appreciate how long the journey lasted until they reached the end. Accompanying the tweet was a preview of the final episode. You can see it below:

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a – Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

one will never appreciate how long the journey is until you reach the end. #TheLastRide

This is undoubtedly more difficult to accept, after that in the episode, Taker basically affirms that he is satisfied and if he needs another fight, confirming his withdrawal from the strings.

The Undertaker has been a part of WWE for almost 30 years.

The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the greatest Superstars ever to have stepped on a wrestling ring. He has been a mainstay of WWE for the past three decades and has built a legacy that will surely be incredibly difficult for anyone to replicate in the future.

The Undertaker made countless sacrifices not to break kayfabe during his illustrious career, and this is what makes the documentary even more special. Fans were able to witness a completely different side of The Undertaker that they never thought they could see. You can watch the final episode of the series right now on WWE Network.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.