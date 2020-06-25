WWE legend The Undertaker and his loyalty to Vince McMahon is not hidden from fans. However, there have been times when the latter’s decision has not worked perfectly for The Undertaker, especially when it came to finding Deadman’s opponents.

During his recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, The Undertaker was asked if there was anyone he wanted to deal with, but he was denied, and instead they pitted him against someone he didn’t want.

However, when The Undertaker told Vince McMahon that he wanted to take on Yokozuna, the latter revealed that he had other plans for The Phenom.

“He entered almost at the same time that Yokozuna entered. She was doing a dark match in Baltimore, so I see Vince standing there looking at her, and she and I are looking at her and the things she’s doing and the kicks she’s throwing. 400 pounds. I remember turning my head to Vince and saying, ‘Please, please, please, let me work with him first.’ Vince laughs, ‘You will work with him in his time, but I have someone else in mind for you, coming down the hall from the other direction here comes the Giant Gonzalez and Vince says’ That’s your boy.’ ”

However, Vince McMahon did not want The Undertaker to face Yokozuna. Instead, Vince wanted him to face Giant Gonzalez, and the two met in the ring at SummerSlam when The Undertaker managed to defeat their 8-foot opponent in a “Rest In Peace” match.

“All of that took years off my career. She would be in much better shape now if she could have skipped that rivalry. As physically demanding as it was, it was double the mental strain because you have Bret, Yokozuna going outside and having these great fights. Obviously you want to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys, and it just wasn’t possible. “ “It was survival every night I tried to figure out what I could do, but I turned the chicken salad into m #### salad.

#ThankYouTaker for… pic.twitter.com/otUvugelL3 – WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker and WWE’s ‘The Last Ride’

The Last Ride is a 5-part documentary series that showed fans a glimpse into The Undertaker’s life outside of the character. The show covers The Phenom’s reaction to his infamous hand-in-hand challenged against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and how he fought to avoid being reduced to a shell of his former self.

The @undertaker has some “thank you” s of his own to give. # ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/FPNvtnUzXI – WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2020

In the end, the series shows that The Undertaker is satisfied with his last WWE match that saw him face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a memorable match. According to him and WWE, The Undertaker has accomplished everything he wanted inside the ring and now, he has no desire to return to the square circle for a match.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.