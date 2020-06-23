The fall and redemption of the Undertaker in the later years of his career has been beautifully captured in the WWE 5-part documentary series “The Last Ride.” While talking about the same thing during an interview, The Undertaker revealed how he became Paul Heyman’s first boy in WWE and the crucial role the latter played in bringing him to WWE.

The series captured the Undertaker’s off-camera battle with itself after its fight against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Phenom was not happy with his performance in that fight, which left him disappointed in himself. After that, he began preparing for a comeback and worked hard to make himself similar to his past self. All of that paid off in The Undertaker’s last fight at AJ Styles against WrestleMania 36, ​​which was covered in the final episode of the series.

The @undertaker has some “thank you” s of his own to give. # ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/FPNvtnUzXI – WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2020

The Undertaker the first Paul Heyman Guy from WWE

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE legend The Undertaker reviewed the early days of his WWE career and revealed an interesting fact. The Deadman stated that he was one of the first ‘Paul Heyman Boys’ in WWE and attributed the genius to the fight for the success of his character.

The Undertaker admitted that it took a long time for him to realize that he was actually a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ and further revealed that it was Paul Heyman who helped him land a job in WWE. Speaking about Heyman’s influence on his career, The Undertaker said:

“For someone who has been in business as long as I am, I’m still the last one at the party for a lot of things. ‘Being a’ Paul Heyman Guy ‘, I had heard it for years but never thought much of it. One day I realized, ‘Well, I’m a Paul Heyman Guy.” “First, I was with Danny Spivey at WCW, and we were the skyscrapers, and Teddy Long was our manager. Danny left, and only I was left. It was then that Paul was brought into the company and brought with me. We traveled together and traveled in all cities together, and Paul really became a beneficial part of my career. Paul was friends with Bruce Prichard, and those two opened a line of conversation about coming to WWE. ” “Paul played a critical role in keeping the lines of communication with WWE open. Paul was talking to Bruce Prichard and Bruce was talking to Vince. Paul pressured Bruce, and I finally got that meeting with Vince. So, in hindsight, 20/20, I am one of the original ‘Paul Heyman Guys’.

#ThankYouTaker for… pic.twitter.com/otUvugelL3 – WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

In the last episode, The Undertaker also said that he had accomplished everything he wanted in the ring and did not want to return, hinting at his retirement from wrestling. WWE also seemed to have confirmed the same through their social media accounts.

