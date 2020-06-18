The Undertaker recently spoke to Corey Graves on his podcast – After The Bell. In a sincere appearance, The Deadman spoke on multiple subjects and shared many stories. One of the things he discussed was what the current group of Superstars is doing wrong and how they can improve.

The Undertaker said that today’s superstars have moves like superheroes and rely too heavily on athletic ability compared to in-ring storytelling.

It’s like watching a comic, superhero stuff. However, I think what happens is that these guys rely too much on that aspect of their performance, and not enough on their character and their willingness to sell, and to make things mean something.

The Undertaker talks about the main problem with today’s superstars

It’s cool to be as athletic as all these guys. But really at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean anything because when you trust only your physical performance and trust only your athletics, you continually get your audience used to it, making them insensitive to high flying from the top of the ring to someone at ringside … what happens is they have to continually push on it athletically, which puts them at greater risk of injury.

The Undertaker continues to advise younger fighters that they must be smart for it to work. He stated that while hard work is very important, it is also essential to work smart.

The former WWE champion continues to cite the recent fight between Edge and Randy Orton as a good example of what a wrestling heads-up should look like. He praised the two Superstars and said he was happy they put on a show like that.

It restored so much faith to where I think the business should be and could be. But that tape there, must be studied by our top guys in the cast. That’s what professional wrestling is supposed to be.

