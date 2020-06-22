WWE News | Retirement from The Undertaker is the most important topic of conversation in professional wrestling today, and it feels like a kind of throwback we’ve felt several times before. The Undertaker has previously hinted at retiring as a fighter in the ring only to return and have a few more fights within WWE. Is the withdrawal legitimate this time?

Well, The Undertaker said something during the final chapter of the documentary series Last Ride that has led fans to believe that The Deadman is not yet gone.

In addition to covering The Undertaker’s retirement from WWE, we also have a few other interesting rumors and speculations that have been highlighted in today’s issue of WWE News.

A popular WWE superstar SmackDown could be out of action until WrestleMania 37 due to injury. A former WWE champion also dropped hints of reuniting his former faction.

The Undertaker announces his retirement from WWE and at the same time leaves open the possibility of his return

In the final episode of the documentary series The Last Ride, The Undertaker said that he no longer has the desire to return to the ring. WWE also posted a tweet after the announcement that confirmed The Undertaker’s withdrawal.

However, The Deadman also made one statement in particular that left the door open for yet another comeback.

While The Deadman admitted that the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles seemed like a fitting farewell to his historic career, he added that there may come a time when Vince McMahon is in trouble and may ask him to return once again.

Would Mark Calaway return to the character from The Undertaker in an emergency? He said only time will tell, but he would consider it. However, for now, the Phenom had no intention of returning to fight.

The Undertaker’s comments, unsurprisingly, have sparked speculation among fans about his retirement and the possible return of WWE.

The saying “never say never” is proven in professional wrestling, and while The Undertaker can be done, for now, there is no guarantee that it will stay in retirement. Vince McMahon, as we know, can be really particular about what he wants and Undertaker is an equally loyal companion man.

WWE News: Bray Wyatt hints at the possible return of the Wyatt Family

Daddy’s back # LetTheSinBegin

And

Always …. # DownWithTheMachine pic.twitter.com/DF1U9jdKEE – Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 20, 2020

Bray Wyatt dropped a big hint regarding a possible Wyatt family return by posting an old photo of him alongside Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman with an intriguing title.

The tweet was somewhat surprising as Erick Rowan was recently fired from WWE and is currently in his 90-day non-compete clause.

However, we’ve seen WWE wear a handful of recently-fired WWE stars on television. It is also speculated that Erick Rowan could also be returned from an angle, possibly at Extreme Rules where Wyatt will face Strowman.

Bray Wyatt returned in the latest episode of SmackDown as part of the Firefly Fun House segment, and the former WWE champion brought back his original World Eater character.

WWE has taken an interesting story direction for Bray Wyatt’s fight with Braun Strowman as the company is focusing on the story between the two Superstars. What’s interesting to note here is that Wyatt and Strowman were part of the Wyatt family that had WWE Superstars Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. WWE was unable to use Luke Harper for obvious reasons, but they can still mention Erick Rowan.

WWE is also reportedly looking to rehire some of the talents they laid off, and there is a possibility that Rowan might end up being one of them. Will Wyatt’s breakthrough lead to a real return for the Wyatt family or is it just Bray working for the fans?

The Wyatt family last met in 2017, and while we are unlikely to be able to see a partial reunion, such teasers and mentions on social media on WWE TV will get fans more involved in the story.

WWE News: Elias will be out until WrestleMania 37

Elias was written on television with a hit and run segment a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, and it was later revealed that the Drifter had suffered a real injury that forced WWE to include him in the angle.

Elias tore the pectoral muscle and had to undergo surgery to repair it. Sean Ross Sapp revealed in the latest edition of the Backstage Report podcast that Elias will not be back in action until WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled for the end of March next year.

SRS noted the following in the Backstage reporting podcast on Fightful Select:

“Elias was hit by that car in a segment a couple of weeks ago, but he has a torn chest muscle and may not be back until WrestleMania 37. Heal soon.”

Torn chest muscle injuries have an estimated recovery time of six to nine months, and Elias’s return to the ring depends on the progress he makes during his rehabilitation period.

Elias has had some injury setbacks over the past year, and his latest injury is, unfortunately, a serious one that will keep him out of the WWE ring for the rest of the year.

So far the WWE News report, we will keep you updated with more details in no time.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.