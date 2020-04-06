Undertaker used his Instagram account to increase speculation about his retirement

The Undertaker used his official Instagram profile after WrestleMania 36 Night Two and first spoke about Night One’s Boneyard Match, where we could see Taker defeat AJ Styles in the main event.

“It was an incredible journey! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania # 30 years old, “wrote Undertaker.

Some fans speculate on social media that Taker may have been referring to his career and making a post about his retirement, but that has not yet been confirmed by any close source, official or by himself.

AJ has said nothing since Taker’s loss at WrestleMania 36 Night One on Saturday night.

We leave you the Instagram post to what we refer to below:

How was the Boneyard Match in which Taker and AJ Styles faced each other?

We leave you below the excerpt from the WrestleMania 36 Night One narration where we could continue the confrontation between both fighters:

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

AJ Styles enters with the music of The Undertaker !!!!

However Undertaker resumes his character from American Bad Ass and arrives on a motorcycle.

Taker masters the action, knocks Styles down and throws him against the burial vehicle. Syles tries to escape. Undertaker does not allow it and throws it on the ground.

AJ Styles kicks him in the crotch !!!! Styles tries to take him to the grave to bury him but Taker does not allow it.

The phenomenal falls into the pit !!!!!!!

Undertaker was going to bury him, but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson surprise Taker.

Hooded men appear behind them, Taker hits them and gets rid of them.

Gallows and Anderson try to hit Taker with a shovel, but the legend strikes back and knocks them out.

Styles comes to the rescue, and hits Taker with a headstone.

AJ asks Taker not to get up. The gravedigger stands up and Styles knocks him against the fence.

Taker is very tired and cannot get up, Styles insults the gravedigger.

The legend sticks his middle finger at AJ Styles, the legendary fighter can barely get up, Styles grabs the shovel and hits Undertaker.

Styles is about to bury Undertaker with a tractor full of dirt, but Taker’s supernatural powers come into play.

Undertaker appears behind Styles and lowers him from the tractor. Styles runs away and escapes to the ceiling.

The undertaker pursues Styles, however Anderson and Gallows try to make the save. Undertaker applies a Chokeslam to Gallows and a Piledriver to Anderson.

Styles is completely alone, and Undertaker applies a Chokeslam and falls from the roof !!!

Undertaker carries Styles into the pit, but not before telling him that Styles gave him a good fight. Taker hugs him and then throws him with a Boot Kick into the pit.

Undertaker throws dirt on AJ Styles to take the victory.

Winner: The Undertaker

The Deadman reveals AJ Styles’ tombstone, Taker’s streak increases to 25-2

Taker raises his fist in victory, and his symbol is shown in the background.

The dead man gets on his motorcycle and leaves the place.

