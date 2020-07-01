Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently did a Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone and answered a series of questions from fans regarding his time in WWE during the Age of Attitude. Russo opened up about The Undertaker’s career and stated that he has nothing but respect for The Deadman for what he has done throughout his illustrious career as a professional wrestler.

Russo also recalled seeing The Phenom collapse behind the scenes after their fights. This was what he said:

“The respect I have for him like fighting, and seeing first-hand the pain this man felt before his struggles, and after that, and when he crossed that curtain, you would never know. I saw Taker come back through that curtain and completely faint on the floor. I mean, the back pain, the trauma that was going on, and the next night, we had a RAW, he would go down the ramp and nobody ever found out, he was totally in character, but when he came back, he literally just fainted. “

The Undertaker came to WWE in 1990 and has been a mainstay in the promotion ever since.

The Undertaker has had a 30 year career in WWE, and being active for so long could affect a person’s body and mind.

It’s amazing how The Deadman managed to do what he did in the VInce ringtones, for three consecutive decades. If your remarks during the latest documentary for “Undertaker: The Last Ride” are an indication, Mark Calaway appears to be done with wrestling and is finally in for a well-deserved retirement.

