Undertaker didn’t know he was undefeated at Wrestlemania, That was a great thing for him when he heard the news.

In the documentary series that premiered just after Money in the BankTaker indicated that someone made mention of it and was surprised.

«WrestleMania is the cream of the cake within our industry. For me, it is the greatest thing there is. The streak just happened. Someone called my attention to it. Someone said something to me like ‘you’re undefeated at WrestleMania.’ ‘Oh really?“Said Undertaker.

In fact, Undertaker’s streak It is considered one of the largest in sports in the United States.

That same level that he showed year after year in ‘Mania’ caused that he works only once a year with a semi retired contract.

«The streak is what made it okay for him to only work once a year. He had to defend the streak. It is something that takes its toll.

“There was a period of five years in which my agenda was: prepare for‘ Mania ’, combat in‘ Mania ’, surgery to repair what had been giving me trouble before the fight, then head to rehab and straight to training to be ready for ‘Mania’ again. “

Remember that after a fight at SummerSlam, Taker was caught by the fans going to the backstage on their knees.

His injury was so great that he had to have an operation and spend a good time in rehab to recover.

It was in 2010 when Undertaker stopped working full time with the WWE to dedicate itself to having some appearances in the year.

Like Taker, Triple H is also semi retired and is followed by John Cena and Randy Orton, who would have a full-time contract.

