The Undertaker recently chatted with Comicbook.com and spoke on various topics related to his legendary career as a professional wrestler. The Phenom spoke about speculation surrounding a dream matchup between himself and WWE Hall of Fame member Sting.

When asked what he would like to say to fans who are still hoping for a match between him and the former WCW champion, The Undertaker said that, although you can never say never in this business, we should also look at whether the duo he would be able to have a match that meets the expectations of the fans.

Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think it’s as good as it sounds on paper … And it does, I mean, obviously, it’s a super tent coincidence, right? But where I differ a little from many people is that I look beyond the value of the canopy and see the ability to deliver. So, as you said, there are so many people clamoring for that party that I don’t know if the party could meet people’s expectations.

The Undertaker also admitted that he no longer has the same physical condition that he used to have. Ker Taker made it clear that the expectations for the fights will be very high, and having the hand in hand and not giving what they deserve would be a greater disappointment than the potential scenario where the fight never occurs.

The Undertaker vs Sting is one of the biggest WWE dream matches we’ve ever witnessed

The Deadman finally stated that a fight that would have pitted him against Sting would have been a stellar heads-up about 10 years ago, but he’s not sure he can meet expectations today.

The Undertaker and Sting became bigger than life superstars in their respective companies, WWE and WCW, in the 90s. When WWE bought WCW in early 2001, Sting was one of the biggest stars WWE couldn’t bring. Stinger fought for IMPACT Wrestling, but stayed away from WWE.

Everything changed at Survivor Series 2014, where Sting made his WWE debut and helped Team Cena defeat The Authority in a classic Survivor Series match. He fought Triple H at WrestleMania 31, where he ultimately lost. The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt on the same poster.

