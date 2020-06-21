The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard stipulation match last April at WWE WrestleMania 36, ​​where The Deadman was able to claim victory and drive into the sunset.

The final episode of The Last Ride was released today and The Undertaker was able to officially announce their retirement as part of the episode. The former world champion was also able to speak in depth about his last match, where he was able to reveal the tragic circumstances surrounding Boneyard’s match at WrestleMania.

Undertaker’s brother suffered cardiac arrest.

Undertaker recalled that he was driving back from the scene of the fight to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, when he received a phone call from his niece, there was something in his head saying that he had to answer that call.

“It was probably the last time they rang me before I went to the mailbox several times, so I took the call and said, ‘Hi, what’s going on?’ She says, ‘My dad,’ my brother Tim, ‘My dad had a heart attack’. I was like oh wow, ok ,. What hospital were you sent to? Live outside Austin. “ “I asked her again, which hospital they sent him to and she said ‘no, Uncle Mark left, he didn’t make it.’ It was in the middle of everything that was happening, WrestleMania, when everything is perfect, it is hectic and stressful, but now I have to call all my brothers and let them know and then call my mother.

Undertaker also talked about how difficult it was to be in a Boneyard fight after the news about his brother.

“It was hard going the next day with my brother’s death as recent as it could be, and then you know you’re in a graveyard fight and it’s all about burying someone, and it’s like, ‘Man they can’t make it harder.’ “

Michelle McCool went on to say that the following week her nephew passed away when she was in a car accident. She said that he was still in college and that his death made her appreciate her family much more.

Taker has undoubtedly been through difficult times, and his professionalism is to be admired even more despite the cloudy times. Only a legend of its caliber is able to bear such a burden, and entertain us despite the difficulties.

