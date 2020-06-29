Mark Calaway better known as Undertaker in WWE, dated his wife Michelle McCool where they attended a softball game, this is one of his first public appearances after leaving the ring.

Undertaker goes to a Softball game after retirement

User Jon Alba tweeted a video showing the gravedigger and his wife in the USSSA Pride Softball game. The tweet read the following:

“The Undertaker may have retired on #TheLastRide, but tonight, he and his wife Michelle McCool were enjoying that life of retirement at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida.”

The Undertaker may have retired in #TheLastRide, but tonight, he and his wife Michelle McCool were enjoying that retirement life at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida. Video courtesy: @USSSAPride #WWE pic.twitter.com/QDof14YJRo – Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 28, 2020

Not only that public user the presence of Taker but also his wife Michelle McCool via Instagram shared a photo with the dead man and her, where he put the following:

“I loved watching this guy play ball tonight!” It is good to see The Undertaker leaving the house and participating in a game.

The day WWE announced the retirement of the Undertaker fans were saddened by the wrestler’s departure, their last match was at Wrestlemania 36 in the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.

Where in the last episode of SmackDown they paid tribute to the dead man reviewing his last fight. Where the entire WWE universe thanks Taker.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.