Understanding Rising Long-Term US Treasury Yields

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Grispb

Tobias Adrian is Financial Advisor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Fabio M. Natalucci is Deputy Director of the department, while Rohit Goel and Sheheryar Malik are experts in the same department.

_____

The rise in long-term interest rates in the United States has become a focus of global macro-financial concern. The nominal yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries has risen about 70 basis points since the beginning of the year. This partly reflects an improvement in the economic outlook for the United States amid strong fiscal support and accelerated recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, an increase would be expected. But other factors such as investor concerns about the fiscal situation and uncertainty about the economic and political outlook may also play a role and help explain the rapid rise earlier in the year.

Because US bonds are the basis for the pricing of fixed income and affect almost any security around the world, a rapid and persistent rise in yield could result in a review of risk and a broader tightening of bonds. financial conditions, causing turmoil in emerging markets and disrupting the economy. economic recovery in progress. In this blog, we will focus on the key drivers of Treasury yields to help policymakers and market participants assess the outlook for interest rates and associated risks.

Dissect performance moves

The yield on a 10-year US Treasury reflects different elements. The real yield on Treasuries, which is an indicator of expected economic growth, as well as the equilibrium rate of inflation, a measure of investors’ future inflation expectations. The real yield plus equilibrium inflation gives us the nominal rate.

Importantly, break-even rates and real returns represent not only current market growth and inflation expectations. They also include the compensation that investors require to bear the risks associated with both elements. The inflation risk premium is related to the uncertainty of future inflation. And the real return includes a real risk premium component, which reflects uncertainty about the future path of interest rates and the economic outlook. The sum of the two, commonly known as the term premium, represents the compensation required by investors to bear the interest rate risk implicit in Treasury securities.

Furthermore, the 10-year yield can usefully be divided into two different time horizons, as different factors may be at play in the short and long term: the 5-year yield and what the markets refer to as “5 years.” 5-year term ”, which covers the second half of the 10-year maturity of the bond.

The recent increase in the 5-year yield has been driven by a sharp rise in short-term equilibrium inflation. This has gone hand in hand with rising commodity prices, as the global economic recovery has gathered momentum, as well as the reiterated intention of the Federal Reserve to maintain an accommodative monetary policy to achieve its objectives of full employment and price stability. .

In contrast, the increase in the 5-year-5-year forward is mainly due to a sharp rise in real yields, which points to an improvement in growth prospects with long-term equilibrium inflation that appears to be fine. anchored.

Putting all this together, the increase in the 5-year inflation break-even point reflects an increase in both expected inflation and inflation risk premiums. Meanwhile, the strong increase in the longer-term real return is mainly due to a higher real risk premium. This points to greater uncertainty about the economic and fiscal outlook, as well as the prospects for asset purchases by the central bank, as well as longer-term factors such as demographics and productivity.

Implications for monetary policy

Should the US central bank control or at least try to shape these dynamics? Monetary policy remains very accommodative, and very negative real returns are expected in the coming years. An essentially zero overnight policy rate, combined with the Federal Reserve’s indication that it will allow inflation to moderately exceed its inflation target for some time, provides significant monetary stimulus to the economy, as investors do not They anticipate an increase in the policy rate for at least a couple of years. Careful and well-telegraphed communication about the expected future path of short-term interest rates has shaped the yield curve at the shorter end.

However, the longer end of the yield curve is also significantly affected by asset purchases. In fact, asset purchases as the main unconventional monetary policy tool in the United States operate through the compression of risk premiums, which supports the prices of risk assets and eases financial conditions in general. Therefore, the increase in real risk premiums in the future horizon from 5 years to 5 years can be interpreted as a reassessment of the prospects and risks surrounding asset purchases, taking into account the expected increase in the supply of the asset. Treasury related to fiscal support in the United States.

Future guidance on the future stance of monetary policy has played a crucial role during the pandemic. There are two aspects of future orientation that shape investors’ views: the path of official rates and the strategy on asset purchases. While the trajectory of short-term interest rates seems to be well understood at this point, there is a wide range of opinions among market participants about the prospects for asset purchases. Therefore, it is critical that the Federal Reserve, once the start of the policy normalization process approaches, provides clear and well-telegraphed communication on the pace of future asset purchases to avoid unnecessary volatility in the markets. financial

A gradual increase in long-term US rates, a reflection of the strong recovery expected in the United States, is healthy and should be welcomed. It would also help contain the unintended consequences of the unprecedented political support the pandemic requires, such as stretched asset prices and increased financial vulnerabilities.

The IMF benchmark expectation is one of the continued favorable financial conditions, even if US rates rise further. However, a tightening of global financial conditions remains a risk. Given the asynchronous and multi-speed nature of the global recovery, rapid and sudden increases in US rates could generate significant spillover effects around the world, tightening financial conditions in emerging markets and hampering their recovery process.

___

This article has been republished on blogs.imf.org.

___

Learn more:

– The Great Depression and Today’s Money Printers

– Bitcoin is more ‘public’ money than central bank issued fiat currencies

– Prepare for the ‘uncertain future of money’ – US Intelligence Center

– The IMF says higher rates could reduce risk appetite. And Bitcoin?

– Bitcoin Faces Hedge Test Amid Growing Inflation Concern

– The Case of a Falling Fiat Currency: Turkey’s Struggling Lira

– Joe Biden’s 1.9T USD stimulus will not revive the world economy

– An Economic Crisis Driven by Debt and Bitcoin: What to Expect?