understanding other expressions | Tec Review

The sexual diversity, according to the definition of the Mexican government, refers to all the possibilities that people have of assume, express Y live your sexuality, as well as their preferences or orientations and sexual identities.

This part of recognition that all bodies, all sensations and all desires have the right to exist and manifest themselves, without further limits

that he respect for the rights of other people.

But what is the first step to achieving that respect? Understand these expressions.

Sexual Diversity, some concepts

Gender non-binary

Although the terms and categories serve to identify, understand, understand, and make visible, the most important thing is how people identify themselves.

In the case of gender non-binary (or gender fluid), individuals flow between masculine and feminine, they identify with both and take up certain elements or flatly they do not identify with either.

Gestalt psychotherapist and sexologist, Teresa Salgado placeholder image, explains that it is important to start from gender is a social construction and it has to do with all the expectations of behaviors, ways of feeling and expressing oneself in relation to the sex assigned at birth based on genitalia, male or female.

The philosopher Daniel Jimenez He adds that this binomial is not universal, it has existed in the West since the origins of philosophy, since Plato and a little before.

In addition, it is reinforced by the binary system of Christianity and other philosophical currents that persist to date. But, there is other cultures that recognize up to five genders.

“In the Zapotec culture there is the community muxe, the closest example in the context of Mexico. They were usually classified as trans. However, in the Zapotec world, the muxes are a third gender, although they were born with male sexual organs, they do not identify as men or women ”, according to the PhD student in philosophy.

In the United States, the Navajo, Cherokee, and Cheyenne Native American cultures recognize up to five genders.

These identities are related to their conceptions about the soul, spirit and what defines the body is according to the first two, he highlights.

Transgender

It is a person who does not identify with the gender that was assigned to him at birth. You feel dysphoria, or discomfort. The distinction between trans and non-binary is very subtle because trans encompasses transvestites, transgender and transsexuals. There are trans people who do identify with binaryism, they do want to appear to be men or women and they do want to be identified as such.

A person non-binary trans It would be one that does not identify with her body, but does not necessarily want to reassign her sex surgically and hormonally. In addition, he does not identify as a woman or as a man.

Transsexual

It is a person who has made a hormonal and surgical transition to have male or female sexual organs, depending on the case. This term is hardly used anymore because it has been used to pathologize this community.

Gender fluid

It is that person who moves between the masculine and the feminine. It flows on the gender spectrum. An individual – even for years – can identify as a man and then define and dress as a woman.

Neutral gender

The person identifies with both the masculine and the feminine at the same time.

Gender

The person does not identify with the masculine or with the feminine.

Gender fuck

Provocatively hostile to masculine or feminine standards. An individual, for example, identifies as a man but sets out to annoy people by dressing up as a woman, dyeing his hair, or painting his nails to be uncomfortable or provoking.

And, a polyamorous relationship?

It is not yet in the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), but the polyamorous relationship is here to stay.

Its origin comes from the English polyamory. It is composed of poly from the Greek “various” and amory, which does not have a textual translation from English, but would be similar to ethereal love.

Polyamory defines those affective relationships that are established with more than two people in a consensual way.

Cecilia Mijares Gallegos lived in an open relationship – a type of polyamorous relationship – for eight years, with her husband.

They lived together, had life plans and projects, and there came a time in their marriage when they both agreed to establish emotional relationships with other people.

“When we decided, we were very committed to each other, we felt in a very stable relationship, so much so that we felt confident in making this opening.”

The main agreement was that he and she were the main relationship and, therefore, that they were not going to get too romantically involved with the other people.

“There were stumbling blocks, dramas, problems, agreements were broken that we reconsidered and we forgiven each other. At the end of the day, a polyamorous relationship is like any other in which there are conflicts and mistakes ”.

Cecilia wrote the book Open Relationship. One peso for each “I could not” as a result of this experience in which he learned to look at the other person not as his property but as a human being who has desires, who is free to choose and love other people.

Beyond conventional love

The sexologist and therapist Gabriela merlos, who talks about this in his Krystal de Sade account, indicates that polyamorous relationships have always existed, since we all have the ability to love more than one person.

We love our parents, family, children, friends, pets, even things.

However, in the last 60 years, polyamory has spread as an alternative to monogamy.

“It happens that, over time, we have been taught that love has to be hierarchical. And in this hierarchy two figures are placed mainly: the couple and the family. They have told us that the couple only has to be one, that it is who you should give priority to above your other loves and with whom, in addition, you have to have erotic relationships ”.

An ethical polyamory, focused on the formation of simultaneous couple multistructures, is characterized by honesty and consensus:

“People who get involved in ethical polyamorous structures decide to establish these links from the prior knowledge of all the people involved and from an informed, free, horizontal consensus, with the greatest possible well-being and emotional balance,” says the specialist in sexual therapy by the Mexican University of Graduate Studies.

Also respect gender equality

Just as sexual diversity must be respected, as a society we seek to respect and promote gender equality.

Mexicans and Mexican women are equal before the law. However, in fact, there is a historical gap between men and women, which in recent decades has been evidenced by the feminist struggle.

Experts assure that women continue to be discriminated against and that public policies have not been effective. “Women are half of humanity and we need to be represented, that our reflections are within the public discussion ”, they say.

Why is gender equity important?

Ana Corojan, PhD in law, government and public policy from the Autonomous University of Madrid, difference between this formal or legal equality and material equality.

The latter takes into consideration contextual circumstances such as gender, access to education, social and economic environment among people.

“The gender equality tells us that there is one legal equality that indicates that before the law we have the same rights and gender equity is the implementation from the State of actions to equalize the conditions of each other so that we go along the same line. These actions have to start from a basis of equity that can be achieved only if the circumstances of each person or sector are taken into account ”.

The feminist struggle

It is theory and also movement. Its main influences are radical and liberal feminism, but what do they mean? Are they incompatible?

The feminismAs a theory studied from the academy, it is on a par with other theories such as Marxist and positivism.

As a movement, it is a heterogeneous struggle because over time there have been different positions according to the contexts and origins of the women who participate, explains Daniela Villegas, from the Center for Gender Research and Studies (CIEG) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. (UNAM).

Liberal feminism

Liberal feminism was born in the first feminist wave dating back to the 19th century.

“At first, women fought for the right to vote in England and the United States. Although it was a collective struggle, with the passage of time it became involved with economic liberalism, the theory of political liberalism, even in English-speaking spaces, is linked to economic individualism, ”says Villegas.

The doctor in Latin American studies, Layla SanchezShe adds that in liberal feminism, women sought to be part of the exploitative capitalist economic-political system of the time.

The women of that stage, also known as suffragettes, not only fought for the right to vote to be recognized as citizens, something that today seems common sense.

“They also sought the right for girls and women to receive an education, they asked for labor rights, which implied including them in that economic and political system, because women worked a lot, but there was no economic remuneration in line with what they did.”

Among the representatives of this founding liberal feminism is Mary Wollstonecraft, with her work Vindication of the rights of women.

As well as other thinkers who preceded with ideas about women’s rights such as the French Olympe de Gouges.

Radical feminism

Soon after, socialist feminism and anarchist feminism emerged. Rosa Luxemburg, Alexandra Kollontái and Clara Zetkin would add topics such as the freedom to choose to be mothers to the discussion.

In his time, his ideas did not bring together groups, but they would be taken up in the second wave of the feminist movement.

Daniela villegas locates radical feminism in the 60s and 70s of the 20th century in the United States and England.

“Women’s groups, collectively, seek to throw away the fundamental structures of patriarchy, question them and criticize them in areas such as sexuality and political rights. This feminism returns to its collective origins, fighting against the individualization that comes from capitalism and economic neoliberalism ”.

By then, it was already evident that the right to vote and be voted was not enough.

This second wave feminist also known as neofeminism, especially the anti-capitalist side, criticizes liberal feminism and takes up the ideas of other thinkers. (With information from Luz Badillo)