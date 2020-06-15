Amid so much global news, background trends are lost. For example, in general, inequality between countries has been increasing for decades, but within each one it has decreased. Of course, they are very broad statements and qualifying them depends on where you look. In this case, changes in wealth and development occur at different speeds or even in opposite directions, depending on the region, country or community. In economic research, there are those who have studied the reasons behind these differences, sometimes between neighboring territories or formerly dominated by the same power, emerging from the present and attending to history.

In 1993, Douglass North and Robert Fogel exalted the “new economic history” with the Nobel Prize they received for applying new theories and methods to explain economic and institutional changes. The recognition fueled what would come in the following years: Stanley Engerman and Kenneth Sokoloff, later Rafael La Porta, Florencio López-de-Silanes, Andrei Shleifer and Robert Vishny, and later Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson published pioneering research in that most polished encounter in economic history and development economics. The studies contrasted the evolution of economic aspects between the United States and the Latin American countries, and between former colonies of the former European empires on various continents.

According to the compilation of Nathan Nunn, a Harvard professor who works in these currents, these contributions gave rise to dozens and then hundreds of articles that have measured the effects of the past in the long term and in the present. With the fundamental gap between former colonies and empires, the repercussions of certain colonial policies (on slavery, property, production …) have been studied, even to this day, or the economic effects of different legal systems or specific regulations (on land management, public works, demography, the role of women, education, drugs …).

These and other themes have been embracing the diversity of developing countries to explain the more recent differences. In fact, with the success in sales Why Nations Fail or Why countries fail, Acemoglu and Robinson promoted in 2012 outside the academy their position that development is explained by changes in institutions and politics rather than by geography and cultural legacies, using examples from different latitudes.

Now, it is difficult to reconcile the opening of history with the quantitative rigor of the economy, but it has been achieved out of mutual necessity and because both require limits to establish explanations or models and not fall into the immeasurable. With cases especially in Latin America, Africa and Asia, the evidence shows that in general the colonial dominance was positive for development; but, of course, there is no way to prove the contrary in a broad sense because there are almost no countries that have not been controlled by European powers. Also, the more remote the study period, the more difficult it is to build databases to work with precision.

But, regardless of the evolution of colonial or later policies, the sum of these specific cases, from Peru to India or from Mexico to South Africa, has allowed us to identify what is being sought now, which are the specific channels and mechanisms through of which history influences development and helps explain it. For Nunn, these processes take place roughly through internal institutions, cultural and behavioral legacies, knowledge transfers and technology development, and the relationship between changing contexts and the influence of those who lead those changes.

On the other hand, for Romain Wacziarg, professor at UCLA, and Enrico Spolaore, from Tufts University, who have spent a decade studying the weight of “ancestral barriers”, development is influenced by interactions between institutions, public policies, innovation or adoption of technologies and, to a lesser extent, geography and deep history. Both authors, however, also prove that these barriers are temporary, with which, as has also been studied from other fields, history and geography are not absolute determinants, far from it. There is room for other explanations, chance and the implementation of adequate public policies.

The latter, in fact, has to do with the common criticism of economic research on history in the guild itself: they do not make public policy recommendations based on the evidence they provide, the usual goal of research in economics. But that is exactly what happens with historical knowledge: it does not always have immediate practical implications, but at least it allows us to understand the evolution of the past or the present in light of these previous events and processes. From there, the story helps make better decisions, in this case to research development or to implement policies that improve people’s lives.

José Manuel Cuevas He is a junior researcher at the Navarra Center for International Development (NCID) of the Institute of Culture and Society of the University of Navarra.

