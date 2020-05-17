Yuri Alberto has a contract with Santos until July 31 this year. Peixe has had preliminary talks on the renovation for a few months, but has made no significant progress.

Thus, permanence is “unlikely”, a word used by people close to Menino da Vila and also by Alvinegro leaders.

Even so, President José Carlos Peres relies on a strategy that “worked out” and maintains an optimistic speech.

“The only renewal in view is for Yuri Alberto, where Santos has the right to renew because it is the second professional contract”, summarized Peres, in quick contact with Sports Gazette.

The scenario is as follows: Yuri made his first professional contract in 2017. Three years later, he asks for a salary increase, in addition to the traditional gloves for signing the agreement. And Santos has no money – affected by the financial crisis in the midst of the new coronavirus, he paid 30% of the salary to athletes.

More than combining a certain amount with an increase, the concern is to be able to afford it per month – a case similar to defender Lucas Veríssimo.

Yuri Alberto has been monitored by some clubs in Europe for years and the tendency is to migrate abroad. He, family members and businessmen do not rule out the renovation, but the striker himself admits the complexity.

“It is not so simple. There are a number of issues that will weigh and the most important thing is to feel valued within the club,” said Yuri, Gazette, in April.

Top scorer in the base categories, Yuri Alberto is 19 years old and has gained space under the command of Jesualdo Ferreira this season. He has scored a goal in five games since returning from the Pre-Olympic Games with the Brazilian team.

Sports Gazette





