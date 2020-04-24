Mário Gobbi became the center of attention behind the scenes at Parque São Jorge. The intention of the lifelong counselor to return to being president changed the environment of the club.

But, there are still many doubts on the subject, after all, why doesn’t Gobbi speak? Why didn’t you bid? Can the former manager give up? What is the reason for changing sides?

THE Sports Gazette listened to people involved in this whole process to try to clarify the situation.

Mário Gobbi was president of Corinthians between 2012 and 2015

RESCUE

Mário Gobbi has been ‘silent’ since February 2015, when he ended his presidential term. The reason is upset and, mainly, disappointment with people. Gobbi did not stop attending the club, he goes to the meetings of the Deliberative Council, but he has spent the last few years without speaking out in public, not even in these meetings or in interviews and he also refrained from campaigning for anyone. An exception happened in September 2019, during a meeting at the CD, when Gobbi asked Andrés Sanchez about the deal with Caixa on the Arena and was left unanswered.

CHANGE OF SIDE

Former director and president for the current management group slate, Mário Gobbi decided to switch sides for not agreeing with the way Andrés and company are managing the club. Furthermore, Gobbi no longer has a relationship with his former allies. The disappointment with some people also weighs on this factor.

HOW THE IDEA CAME

The idea of ​​running for president again did not come from Mário Gobbi. He was wanted and started to perceive a certain clamor for his position at this moment. Gradually, he became convinced until he expressed his pleasure with the possibility.

UNCERTAIN APPLICATION

It is not yet certain to say that Mário Gobbi will be a candidate. That is exactly why the president in the titles of the Libertadores and the World Cup, both in 2012, has held so many meetings with opposition leaders. Gobbi wants to listen, see if there is an alignment of ideas and understand if, in fact, he would have support, if not from everyone, at least from most of these groups. Mário Gobbi would also have to resolve the issue of his retirement as a police chief.

PROMISES

If you are a candidate, Mário Gobbi will have the campaign guided by technical management, without promising positions to supporters. The goal is to approach experts, even from outside the club, to equalize the accounts. Obviously, the proposal is not simple to be accepted in face of the inherent vanities and interests of this political environment. In addition, there are still those who are afraid of the plan because of the knowledge that such measures could leave the main team with great difficulties to win titles in the next three years.

Mário Gobbi, 58, quickly became the main hope of the opposition in winning the group that has been in power since the departure of Alberto Dualib. It’s been at least five months of conversations.

In the same way, the situation group was taken by surprise and was shocked to learn that meetings were being held in this regard. No one doubts Gobbi’s strength in the club, especially if the votes are concentrated.

In 2018, for example, Andrés Sanchez beat four competitors: Romeu Tuma Júnior, Felipe Ezabella, Antonio Roque Citadini and Paulo Garcia.

In this scenario, the situation group still evaluates the best name to be launched. Duílio Monteiro Alves, current football director, was the natural option, but lost strength. A coalition with Paulo Garcia, who has already helped the administration of Andrés, gains more and more strength.

Sports Gazette

