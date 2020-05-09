Santos coach Jesualdo Ferreira receives praise from players “every week”. In the last few days, Quaresma, Tiago, Fucile and Zeca Rodrigues commented on the Portuguese work in interviews.

Jesualdo and Xavi at Al-Sadd (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

In social networks, the repercussions are divided. Some value Jesualdo and highlight the improvement of Peixe before the stoppage in football amid the new coronavirus. Others say that this highly praised technician “has not yet arrived”.

In view of this doubt, the Sports Gazette talked to athletes from the current squad of Alvinegro, people close to Jesualdo and researched statements by ex-commanders to understand the affection for the 73-year-old professional.

In common, there is a verb: “to teach”. Everyone usually highlights Jesualdo as a demanding but polite teacher and a fan of repetition until learning.

The reports also indicate a coach who looks in the eye to praise or criticize, who explains the reason and not just gives order and takes responsibility for the defeat.

A statement by Bosingwa, a former Chelsea player and coached by Jesualdo Ferreira at Sporting, sums it up well.

“Special coach? Jesualdo Ferreira. Being a coach is not just arriving and preparing the training. Being a coach is being a teacher, teaching and having the patience to do it. Jesualdo had this, unlike many top coaches who want players already made”.

In the case of Santos, the squad sees a lot of difference from Jesualdo Ferreira to Jorge Sampaoli. In addition to the tactical issues, the treatment was different with the Argentine in 2019.

No one doubts Sampaoli’s technical ability, but there was little explanation about the decisions. The team won in a certain way and in the next training session everything started from scratch. With Jesualdo, there is greater interaction and the athletes are heard more.

Santos de Jesualdo Ferreira acted 12 times in 2020. After the fluctuation and adaptation process of the squad, the team improved before the break and speculation about dismissal decreased. Utilization is 58.3%.

Sports Gazette





