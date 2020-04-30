The clumsy disclosure of the Pro-Brazil Plan, which the government was preparing against Minister Paulo Guedes, to leverage growth in the post-pandemic, generated a lot of noise in the market. Presented in different versions, with divergent numbers, Pró-Brasil – informally called “Marshall Plan”, in reference to the United States program to stimulate Europe’s recovery after the Second World War – ended up being a puzzle difficult to assemble, even for those who followed the theme closely.

Initially, the government itself announced that the plan envisaged investments of R $ 300 billion in infrastructure works, of which R $ 250 billion through public-private concessions and partnerships (PPPs) and R $ 50 billion with public resources, an amount that has reached to be announced around as being R $ 30 billion. For remembering the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), implemented in PT governments with heavy public investments accounted for outside the budget, the proposal provoked a barrage of criticism and received the nickname “Dilma 3” among members of the economic team.

Then, with the leak of a low-profile Power Point presentation made by the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, other figures came to the fore. It was said, then, that the plan envisaged investments of R $ 33 billion with extra-budgetary resources, to be made possible by easing the spending ceiling, only this year. In addition, Marinho’s proposal, which was taken to the government by Guedes as a former Secretary of Social Security and Labor at the Ministry of Economy, included an additional R $ 184.4 billion by 2024 in resources from the budget itself. The money would be used to play unfinished works and start new projects for the Pasta.

Considered a “fiscal bomb” with a high power of destruction of public finances, already battered by the release of billions of reais to mitigate the negative effects of policies to combat the coronavirus, the project was also called “PAC do Marinho”. As Marinho is appointed as the creator and articulator of the plan and the main defender of the idea that the government should put aside the fiscal issue to stimulate the resumption of the economy, his proposal was seen by many analysts as the backbone of the program.

Rationality

At the same time, Marinho’s criticisms of current economic policy, amplified by leaders of the Centrão, with whom President Jair Bolsonaro negotiates a political agreement to strengthen his base in Congress, have fueled speculation about a possible government “horse” in the area and the eventual dismissal of Guedes. The “noise” only diminished after Bolsonaro affirmed that Guedes “is the man who decides the economy in Brazil”, on Monday, the 27th, and that he will be the last word on the use of public money in Pro-Brasil projects ( read more).

With all this, doubts about the plan only increased. After all, what plan is that? Will it include public resources or not? In what volume? What will be the role of Minister Paulo Guedes in the program? At the moment, as the plan is still in preparation, not all answers are definitive. But, with the checking of information with some of the ministries involved in the plan and the joining of the puzzle pieces, it is possible to decipher the sphinx.

Although designed by Marinho without the participation of his former chief, the plan is being led by Minister Walter Braga Netto, of the Civil House, and has received the support of President Jair Bolsonaro and the government’s military wing. In addition to Marinho, Ministers Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, from Infrastructure, Bento Albuquerque, from Mines and Energy, and Tereza Cristina, from Agriculture, participate in the initiative.

Braga Netto was responsible for gathering the proposals of the ministries involved in the plan, which inherited the name of a public and private investment program that was already in progress at the Ministry of Infrastructure. Together with the ministers of each area, he must evaluate the most feasible and organize everything with a certain rationality.

Repackaging

Now, according to the new guideline given by Bolsonaro, he must also incorporate Guedes into the process, to give his approval to the economic viability of the proposals. In practice, the plan should act as a kind of umbrella, incorporating suggestions from different ministries, more or less in line with what already happens with the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI).

Although Marinho tried to print a similar profile to the plan to the plan, without worrying about its fiscal impact, the proposals released so far are only part of the whole. Including the one that foresees investments of R $ 300 billion in infrastructure works (or R $ 280 billion, depending on the version), initially disclosed by the government as if it were the plan itself.

In fact, this proposal is nothing more than a repackaging of what was already on the agenda of the Ministry of Infrastructure since last year. The agency already foresaw investments of R $ 250 billion in concessions and PPPs until 2022, in addition to investments of R $ 8 billion per year with budgetary resources in places of no interest to the private sector. Considering the 2020-2022 period, therefore, it would give a total of R $ 24 billion in public investments.

None of this is new or threatens the country’s financial health. Nor does it go against Guedes’s economic policy. The novelty is that Gomes de Freitas is asking for an additional allocation of R $ 6 billion in this post-pandemic phase, which is what is needed to complete the R $ 30 billion in investments by the Ministry itself with public resources by 2022. This should be done with the reallocation of funds from other areas and has already received the green light from the Ministry of Economy. The idea is to use the money, whose release schedule has not yet been defined, to speed up the construction of BR-381, in Minas Gerais, and stretch 2 of the Leste Oeste Railway, between Caetete and Barreiras, in Bahia, which are already in among other lower cost projects.

“Eike Batista do Emprego”

In an interview with state in February, Gomes de Freitas himself said this. “In 2020, we have R $ 8 billion in budget resources, plus R $ 4 billion that we have left over to be paid, to run in more remote areas or with less traffic,” he said. “With the reduction in costs to be provided by the concessions, the tendency is for us to have more budgetary breath to carry out the works, maintenance, infrastructure equipment in the more distant regions. We are, for example, with several interventions in progress in regional airports in the North of the Country, with public resources. The same thing we are going to do this year in terms of maintaining roads in the North and Northeast. “

In the case of Marinho, however, the question changes. The minister does propose a radical change in economic policy. Your presentation leaves no doubt about that. Although it was confused with the plan as a whole, its proposal is restricted to the portfolio itself, to which the Minha Casa Minha Vida program is linked, which should be renamed Casa Verde Amarela. If all of them were met, they would certainly “kill” the homesickness that builders feel for the Dilma government, when they received billions of reais in subsidized money with resources from FGTS shareholders, prevented from moving the money deposited in their names.

To get an idea of ​​the disconnection of the proposal with the country’s fiscal reality, Marinho suggested the resumption of 11.4 thousand unfinished works, in addition to the realization of 9.4 thousand new projects, with resources made possible by the flexibility of the test ceiling. According to his forecasts, the initiative would generate no less than 9.3 million jobs by 2022 and 17 million by 2024. It is not by chance that he is being called “Eike Batista of employment” by the economic team, in reference to the prospecting forecasts for oil made years ago by the businessman years, which never materialized.

So far, other ministries, such as Agriculture and Mines and Energy, have not released their proposals. However, new pre-salt tenders and concessions for the Angra 3 thermoelectric plant and phosphate, coal, zinc and copper mines, which were already on the agenda of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, can now be placed on the account. and PPI, in addition to the privatization of Eletrobrás postponed to 2021, which may yield up to R $ 25 billion, according to the stock price on the Stock Exchange, if the entire 51% interest of the Federal Government in the company is transferred to investors.

