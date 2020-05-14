Scholars believe that the term “lobby”, very present in the policy, emerged from its original English meaning: a large hall at the entrance to a hotel, theater or any large building. In these spaces, where policy it is often articulated at the base of the conversation, the figure of the agent who acts among those in power to represent the interests of companies or sectors.

O lobby it is a lucrative and expanding market. O Estadão showed that at least four former senators and six former federal deputies switched from politics to lobbyist activity. All take advantage of their influence to access offices and ministries in defense of the interests of others.

Former senator Romero Jucá (MDB-RR) is one of them. O political he opened a consultancy, Blue Solution Government Intelligence, a reference to the blue color of the Senate carpet where he served for 24 years and was the leader of all governments between Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Michel Temer.

O Estadão found that Jucá serves sectors of industry, commerce and banks. It is estimated that “superlobists” how they receive between R $ 70,000 to R $ 150,000 per month from their clients, but the greatest value comes from the “success rate”: whether the work results in a direct or indirect economic benefit for the contractor.

What does it mean to lobby in politics?

According to the Michaelis dictionary, lobby it is the “pressure activity on the part of an organized group, in order to influence the vote of parliamentarians, according to certain interests”. It is also known as “lobbying” or “lobby”, its variants in Portuguese.

The definition of the term touches on three important points of the concept: organized groups, influence and policy. Despite being closely associated with corruption and illegality in Brazil, the lobby is not necessarily negative or crime. The essence of the idea is to exert influence to try to privilege your interests. Negotiating and putting pressure on those in power is part of the game political, since civil society has the right to participate in decision-making processes. And organized groups are more likely to get the attention and support of public officials.

In the United States, for example, lobby it is a legal and regulated activity. Companies and organizations with similar interests come together in representative associations to have more voice and exercise more influence policy. They can also promote communication campaigns to move public opinion to a specific position and put pressure on their representatives politicians.

The regulation of the activity brought more transparency to the actions of lobbyists Americans, who must report periodically and inform the areas in which they operate.

In Brazil, even without regulation, in view of the growing role of the Legislative Power, the number of lobbyists almost doubled in this legislature in the Chamber of Deputies. At least 359 organizations had people authorized to circulate in the House to defend their agendas until July last year, according to data obtained by the Estadão through the Access to Information Law.

In addition to influencing agendas discussed in Congress, the lobbies they can also act in creating bills. O Estadão showed that, at the Parliamentary Front for Digital Economy and Citizenship, representatives of the sector have already helped deputies to present articles on topics ranging from blockchain and cryptocurrency regulation to the formulation of digital government.

Another article Estadão showed that a group of entrepreneurs opened an lobby in Brasília to go to “melee” and guarantee enough votes in the pension reform last year. Realizing the difficulty of articulating the government, the group went after parliamentarians to collect signatures from those who pledged to vote in favor of the reform.

What is the difference between lobbying and corruption?

The fine line that differentiates the lobby corruption is precisely what is used to exert pressure. Talking to parliamentarians and exposing points that they do not consider interesting in bills, for example, is within the natural sphere of negotiation of policy. Offering advantages in exchange for favorable votes, on the other hand, goes beyond the legal line. Paying for travel, gifts or money are ways criminals to buy support from agents politicians.

What is allowed to do and what is prohibited?

It’s allowed:

Join interest groups

Request hearings with power holders

Present points of disagreement and suggest changes

Not allowed:

Offer or receive advantages, such as travel, gifts or money, to buy the vote of parliamentarians or to enable actions that benefit the interests of the lobby

Influence trafficking: use a privileged position within a company or organization, or connections with people in a position of authority, to obtain benefits for yourself or third parties in exchange for advantages

Is the lobby regulated in Brazil?

Brazil does not yet have a legal framework on the lobby. At the Congress, the regulation of the activity has been discussed for almost four decades. During this period, about 30 projects were presented on the theme.

Last year, the Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, told the Estadão that there was a decree almost ready, but the text was never published. The government article provided for a unified information system on meetings and hearings scheduled for the offices and palaces of the Union, with detailed data on the reason, time, place, participants, those represented and the subjects dealt with.

The Brazilian Association of Institutional and Governmental Relations (Abrig), which represents the interests of professionals of lobby, defends the regulation of the activity.

Experts argue that the formalization of the practice can bring more transparency and clarify who defends what, on behalf of whom and with whom.

