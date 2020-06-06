One option is to use the value chain as a value tool. It identifies new relevant activities in terms of strategy that generate value and cost in a specific business. These comprise five primary activities and four support activities.

In this we find the infrastructure of the company as the main point, from finance, planning, among other points, after this I followed the management of human resources, the development of technologies and training, in addition to supplies.

As extra points is inbound logistics, development operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales as well as after-sales service. The success of the brand will depend on how you use this chain.

According to chapter 2, “How to institute consumer satisfaction through quality, service and value” in which this chain is proposed, greater emphasis should be placed on the central processes of the company, which for the most part they involve an interaction of functions based on cooperation.

What are the core processes?

The process of making new products, inventory management, order processing until delivery and customer service are the processes to consider to achieve success and that will help you win loyal customers.

· Own media: these are channels that you control yourself, such is the case of websites, blog or social networks. Their goal is to create long-lasting relationships with existing leads using the earned media in parallel.

It has many benefits as a control over these, it has a certain cost efficiency, sustainability, versatility, versatility and audience niche. But it also has some challenges like it does not guarantee success, the company complication does not give confidence and that scaling requires time and dedication.

· Paid media: as the name says, one must pay for it, either for display ads, searches or sponsorship, which can be noticed when a brand appears at the beginning. This is characterized as a catalyst that ultimately feeds your own resources and creates earned resources.

Among its benefits is the stability it provides and its immediate, as challenges are the disorder, the decrease in response rates and the poor credibility it causes.

· Earned media: these are the most important of the brand because now it is consumers who reach them as WOM, Buzz or are viral. These are the result of good coordination and execution of own and payment means.

Among its benefits is the credibility they bring to the brand, which are transparent and sustainable. Disadvantages include lack of control, which can be negative, scalability, and measurement difficulty.

