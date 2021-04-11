Understand the challenges of Open RAN in the real world | Opinion | Infrastructures

Marcos Takanohashi, SVP Latin America of CommScope.

For the past five years, the concept of Open RAN It has generated great interest within the telecommunications sector. According to Joe Madden, chief analyst at Mobile Experts, almost every company in the Radio market is “researching” Open RAN. More specifically, Madden hopes that Open RAN is the chosen solution to address coverage problems. As Madden points out, Open RAN hardware and software can be less expensive, while still achieving a scope similar to traditional architectures.

Open RAN offers several notable advantages to mobile operators. First, it helps reduce costs by using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) processing equipment for the Baseband Unit (BBU) and converting the Radio Unit (RU) into a basic component or commodity. ). Second, Open RAN supports the unbundling of proprietary hardware software, thus facilitating the creation and agile deployment of new services and operational solutions. Third, it supports a more robust supply chain ecosystem that encourages new vendors to enter the market. This increases innovation and competition.

“Addressing the issues of security, interoperability and efficiency will be essential before greater adoption of Open RAN is achieved in the industry”

As already mentioned, Open RAN has attracted the interest of many telecommunications companies. However, it is important understand that there are a number of legitimate challenges and concerns that must be addressed before wider adoption is achieved of Open RAN within the industry. These challenges include:

•Safety: The unbundling of the access network increases the number of individual elements and connections in the network. This has raised concerns that Open RAN is potentially more insecure than its predecessor, due to the greater number of interfaces it uses. Although it is an understandable and valid concern, a recently published document by 451 Research (now part of S&P Global Market Intelligence) notes that one of the most impactful aspects of Open vRAN (Virtualized RAN) in terms of security is the capacity it offers to users. Operators directly manage trust in their networks. In this regard, an O-RAN Working Group # 1 is currently addressing security issues that could affect real-world deployments, many of which are not necessarily associated with Open RAN. .

• Ensure interoperability: Ensuring viable interoperability for the entire Open RAN ecosystem is a huge task and therefore one of the highest priorities of the O-RAN Integration and Testing Group. Looking further afield, measurement companies like Keysight are working to enable the O-RAN ecosystem in an understandable way, providing solutions for the acceptance, performance and interoperability of all major components of the disaggregated architecture envisioned by O-RAN. This includes a fronthaul incompatibility emulator that allows infrastructure manufacturers and operators to test their equipment under a wide range of fronthaul conditions, as well as a realistic channel emulator.

•Efficiency: Running software-based virtualized Open RAN applications may not be as efficient as running them on purpose-built hardware. While this is a legitimate concern, the ability of Open RAN components to scale, increase flexibility, and reduce costs through increased competition, innovation, and volume offset this limitation.

•Intellectual property: Because they can rely on larger budgets and their own experience, established infrastructure manufacturers in the industry can maintain more advanced or mature intellectual property. While this is probably an accurate statement at this point, hopefully Open RAN’s extensive and open ecosystem will ultimately drive innovation across the entire ecosystem and create valuable intellectual property.

• Standards hinder vendors and stifle innovation: There has been a lot of thought about the balance between standards and innovation for the definition of interfaces. It should be noted that 3GPP has defined multiple interfaces for Open RAN, such as X2 / Xn, S1 / NG, F1, and E1.

From our point of view, wireless networks are at a fundamental inflection point, with 5G networks poised to deliver higher data speeds, support more connected devices, and reduce latency. However, they also present enormous complexities for operators. Expecting a single company to offer the best and most innovative RAN solutions is simply unrealistic. In fact, in the last decade we have witnessed the emergence and evolution of the cloud, software-defined networks (SDN), and open source software. All of them have successfully transformed the data center industry by offering scalable networks, creating the ability to rapidly introduce new applications and services, and reducing costs.

In the same way, 5G and open networks will be the catalyst that allows operators to offer new applications and services more efficiently, while expanding their respective business models. Undoubtedly, Open RAN focuses on accelerating and reducing the cost of infrastructure deployment. Most importantly, operators regain control over offering differentiated solutions, rather than relying solely on the same group of vendors that provide closed platforms. Simply put, competition drives innovation, new business models, and cost savings.

“Open RAN focuses on accelerating and reducing the cost of infrastructure deployment”

Network architectures, inherently designed to protect the dominant positions of providers, have remained essentially unchanged for decades. Even if Operators acknowledge that Open RAN is in its early stagesIn the long term, open architecture will reduce costs, manage risks in the supply chain and foster innovation, in the same way that cloud and SDN were positively disruptive in the data center segment.