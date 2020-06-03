With more than 550 thousand cases and 30 thousand deaths, Brazil entered the route of major studies for the development of a vaccine against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus once and for all, with the announcement that a candidate developed by the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, will be tested in the country under the coordination of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine is considered one of the most promising to stop the pandemic and is the result of a partnership between the British institution and the Italian biotechnology company Advent-IRBM, which produced the doses for the tests in the United Kingdom.

The candidate arrives in Brazil in phase 3 of the clinical study, when it will be evaluated mainly its effectiveness in immunizing humans against the coronavirus. In an interview with ANSA, Professor Lily Yin Weckx, coordinator of the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (Crie) at Unifesp, said that the doses will start to be applied in June, probably in the second or third week of the month.

According to Weckx, the study in Brazil will involve at least 2,000 adults between 18 and 55 years old, primarily health professionals or people “at increased risk of exposure to Covid”, such as hospital cleaning staff and security guards or ambulance drivers.

“Here in Brazil, we are going to start with 2 thousand people. There is a possibility to even increase this number, but we will start like this”, said the doctor. Study participants will take a single dose and will be followed “very closely” for at least 12 months.

“However, because it is a pandemic, sometimes, if you have some results that can already be obtained before the study ends, this can interfere with the licensing of the vaccine, if they are effective results, then we are hoping that this can be soon, “explains Weckx.

The study will start in São Paulo and should expand to other cities in Brazil. The global research is coordinated by Professor Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

Gates Foundation

Unifesp entered the Oxford radar through Professor Sue Ann Costa Clemens, consultant to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and head of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Siena, Italy.

Clemens contacted the Federal University of São Paulo in May, when the British institution decided to expand the research beyond the United Kingdom, which shows signs of having already overcome the peak of the pandemic.

“Brazil is a country with a high circulation of coronavirus. It is an adequate place to do clinical studies, that is why it came to Brazil. We are in an explosion of cases, it is a large population, so it is a place identified as suitable for conduct this phase of the study, “says Weckx.

The vaccine is based on a chimpanzee adenovirus containing the spike protein, used by Sars-CoV-2 to attack human cells. “Instead of taking the entire coronavirus, you take what matters to provoke the immune response”, says the coordinator of Crie-Unifesp.

Oxford already has an agreement with the Swedish-British multinational AstraZeneca for the manufacture and distribution of the vaccine on a global level. At the end of May, the company said it obtained US $ 1 billion in financing from the United States government for the vaccine and that it already has agreements that guarantee the production of at least 400 million doses, with the first batches scheduled for September, if the tests are positive.

