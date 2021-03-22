Understand How Brazil’s First Bitcoin ETF Can Change Everything

This week is certainly historic for the Bitcoin market in Brazil, we had 2 ETFs approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that will soon be listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. At Friday’s Connection (Satoshi) (19) we will have the presence of Fernando Carvalho, CEO of QR Capital to talk about this topic. QR Capital’s product makes B3 the second exchange in the world to approve Bitcoin ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), only Canada had achieved this feat so far. As parent company QR Capital explained in a thread On Twitter, QBTC11 will reference the Bitcoin CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate Futures Contract Index. This approval sets precedents for the approval of new ETFs around the world. This is because the Brazilian CVM and the Ontario Securities Commission, Canada, are part of IOSCO, the International Securities Organization, which is also a member of the US SEC.

But what exactly are the impacts of a Bitcoin ETF that is traded on a stock exchange? What are the advantages and how can this influence the price of BTC in Brazil? We are going to talk about that today at Conexão Satoshi, live on YouTube, at 4 pm, where you can participate via chat commenting or asking questions.To lose nothing subscribe to the channel and activate the notification bell, see you there.