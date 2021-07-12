Underestimated actions in the face of the post-covid reopening and with strong potential

Jim cramer has highlighted some actions of the Nasdaq who had an excellent second quarter, but were dismissed by investors considering that they would fall before the grand re-opening post covid-19 as reported Brian O’Connell on The Street.

“If I had to pinpoint what resulted in big winners in the second quarter of the Nasdaq derby, it would be the surprising advance of the companies that should have gone down with the Grand Reopening. The companies that performed the best were generally those that I would have thought would be the worst, those that year after year would falter as comparisons became more difficult, “said Cramer.

But this has been a misperception as an underestimation of management’s ability to seize the moment and expand beyond any possible thought. Simply put, these companies were scrapped too early in the post-pandemic environment and investors are experiencing real regret.

Cramer’s outstanding actions post covid-19

Moderna was dismissed as a bioscience company whose bright star had dimmed in the first half of 2021, when vaccines were running out. But with the Delta variant in June headlines and a widespread view of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine as the top option, mRNA stocks took off in the second quarter: an increase in 79%.

“Until recently, analysts predicted $ 25 billion in revenue in 2021 falling to $ 18 billion in 2022, but the 2022 number has been on the rise as the disease appears to be less under control than we thought at the time. beginning of the trimester. The EU, for example, just added 150 million more doses than its original order and the United States added 200 million more. Additionally, Moderna hopes to sell a large number of doses to India and perhaps millions more to adolescent Americans, “says Cramer.

Next up is DocuSign moving forward even as millions of remote workers have returned to the office, and pandemic enterprise tech favorites like Zoom Vid Commu Rg-A seem to be fading into the background, according to Cramer.

Another unexpected favorite after a pandemic is IDEXX Labs, a diagnostic company that cares for household pets, and many first-time pet owners related to a pandemic.

With pet adoption trends on the rise (23 million Americans said they acquired a pet during the pandemic, ASPA reports), pet stocks are another overlooked sector in a post-COVID world.

“It is a world that many investors did not see coming in the second quarter of 2021, but in which we live anyway”, O’Connell concludes.