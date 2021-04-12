Under what circumstances should tooth retainers be used

Initially, tooth retainers are used to stabilize teeth in place, commonly after corrective treatment. In this way, retainers try to minimize the movements of the teeth so that they can be fixed.

As indicated by the Plaza Prosperidad Clinic, the use of dental retainers is reserved for the dental retention phase, where the results of the previous stage of dental treatment are guaranteed. This endows retainers with a fairly high importance.

The role of tooth retainers in dental treatment

Tooth retainers are oral appliances capable of holding and stabilizing the teeth in a specific position. They are frequently used in the retention phase during dental treatments.

The main purpose of tooth retainers is to stabilize a tooth and guarantee the permanence of the results achieved in the previous stage of the treatment. Its role is similar to that of a cast when treating a bone fracture.

The teeth have memory, so they tend to return to the position in which they were previously. Therefore, if the retention phase is not respected, it is likely that the person will have to start the treatment again from scratch.

Retainers should be worn until the jaw and gums stabilize around the new position of the teeth. In the case of children and adolescents, many experts advise using them until all the permanent teeth appear.

Types of dental retainers

There are two main types of tooth retainers, fixed and movable. Making use of one or the other depends on the characteristics of the specific case.

The practicality of mobile retainers is that they give freedom to eat, brush teeth, etc. Photo: Pixabay

Fixed dental retainers usually provide permanent containment around the teeth. They are often used to:

Maintaining the position of the lower incisor teeth Maintaining the headband Maintaining the gap after tooth extraction while waiting for an implant

On the other hand, movable dental retainers are those that can be easily removed for specific activities, such as eating, brushing teeth, playing sports, etc.

Within this classification there are different subtypes, among which we find:

Hawley dental retainer: They are made of acrylic and have metal hooks that are attached to the molar teeth and a wire that covers the outside of the teeth.

Essix dental retainer: It is a transparent plastic splint. It is one of the most discreet dental retainers.

Osamu dental retainer: It is a double layer retainer that allows small dental movements.

The use of mouth retainers is crucial so that the results achieved by dental treatment can be maintained over time. Therefore, although tedious, the retention phase is vital for the overall success of the treatment.

