This Friday, Corinthians’ professional squad will re-present itself after 30 days of vacation, anticipated because of the coronavirus pandemic, which paralyzed all football activities in the country. The problem is that this return brings the same vagueness and even more uncertainty in relation to what I knew before the players went into recess during the month of April.

All of this, however, is beyond the scope of Timão, as the spread of the virus is still far from being controlled, and health authorities continue to recommend domestic isolation, avoiding any type of agglomeration, which includes training at CT Joaquim Grava and any match in a stadium, even if it happens with closed gates.

In the state of São Paulo, the forecast is that the quarantine will be eased from May 11, however, as the isolation has not been respected in order to reduce the number of infected and dead, the tendency is that the deadline is extended once more and the measures taken by the government become more drastic, including blocking avenues. Given this scenario, it is impossible for players to return to normal activities this Friday, that is, they will resume their training routine. at home, guided by the technical committee, the medical department and the physical department of the club. Just like it was before the cast was released for the holidays. Nothing has changed and the vagueness has increased.

– Because it is a new thing for everyone, no one knows how to deal, no one knows how to explain what will happen and in my opinion it is very difficult to return now. São Paulo is still in a pandemic state, with each passing day there are more deaths, more situations, so I think that day 1 will be very difficult to return, we want to go back, we always want to be in the field training, but I think it will be difficult – declared Camacho to Rádio Transamérica.

Behind the scenes, players are afraid of the possibility of football returning early, without the due guarantee that there will be no risk of contamination. For them, even returning from training, taking the necessary precautions, would be risky bets. Although they know that the future is uncertain, quarantine is still the measure most approved by them.

Corinthians does not think differently and will only resume activities as soon as the health authorities give the green light to do so. No action will be taken by the club without this approval. The idea is that training at CT Joaquim Grava will only be released when all players can be together. Meanwhile, the order is to work in a regulated manner from their homes.

