“Under these conditions, I would not give a pardon to those convicted of the procés”

Former Prime Minister Felipe González visited El hormiguero this Wednesday to review the current political situation with Pablo Motos. On his first visit to the Antena 3 program, the presenter received him exclaiming: “Today the man who modernized Spain comes to have fun”.

May 4 marked the 25th anniversary of the presidency of the Government and Motos asked him: “How was the day after?” González replied that “I felt liberated. Even I was fed up with myself.”.

They also commented on the theme of the day, the granting of pardon to those convicted of the procés: “Are you a supporter of pardons?”asked the presenter. The guest replied pointing out that he was going to say “what I think, not what I would do”.

“In these conditions, I would not give them the pardon. The Law of Pardon speaks of repentance, but it is an old-fashioned word, for your sins to be forgiven you have to repent“González pointed out.