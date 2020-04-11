Myrka Dellanos It has had a great presence on television due to Telemundo’s extensive coverage of the coronavirus. The television presenter has been on “Red Hot”All week from the studio while Maria Celeste Arrarás is quarantined at her home.

The beauty of the journalist is something that cannot be denied and has caused a great sensation. It had been a long time since Myrka had appeared so frequently on television on a high-impact Latino network.

The outfits that the famous one uses to appear on television are something that has attracted attention because it is a combination of sexy and elegance. In one of the dresses she wore she exposed her legs under the table from where she presents the news.

Without being so short, admirers of Myrka could see that she is a woman who takes care of her figure to continue to look good.

