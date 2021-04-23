Under the sun, Cynthia Rodríguez enchants Carlos Rivera | Instagram

The beauty singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez has proposed to make everyone fall in love with each other Carlos Rivera placeholder image who was captivated by the image shared by his famous girlfriend, who showed off all her attractiveness under the sun dressed in a black outfit.

If there is something that Cynthia Rodriguez She enjoys doing a lot, it is enjoying a good dose of sun and even better if it is on the beach where she can show off all her attractiveness with special outfits that highlight the fruit of her constant exercise routines.

The disciplined “host of Venga la Alegríto “who has boasted of being a very applied woman in the care of her figure, revealed once again the results that a fitness life is capable of giving her, making her look more and more beautiful, something of which Carlos Rivera was mainly the first to notice.

The “former academic“He shared a postcard where he appears with a black outfit made up of two pieces, the one at the top which covered the area of ​​his chest and revealed the area of ​​his marked abdomen

You are my sun, my favorite place, was the comment that is read in the legend that accompanies the publication.

The most surprising thing was the reaction of his partner, the interpreter of “What is ours to stay with us”, reacted quickly, placing himself as the second comment under the letter of the Coahuilense.

And you are EVERYTHING, wrote the singer, today one of the considered idols of music.

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera is one of the most famous and beloved couples in the show, despite the controversies surrounding their relationship, their followers enjoy each of the samples of love that both get to exchange, even if they are through social networks.

As is known, the two famous figures have had a very hermetic relationship, away from the spotlight and with very infrequent public manifestations of love, so when they show up, they cause a great commotion as much or more than the one caused by Cynthia. Rodríguez when he shares such seductive content.

Nowadays, the youtuber, Cynthia Deyanira Rubí Rodríguez, has not only managed to stand out as one of the most beautiful presenters of the broadcast of the Ajusco television station, but has also gained great popularity as an influencer, placing herself among the favorites in social networks, particularly in her Instagram where he currently has 3.1 million followers.

However, her fame has also caused attention to focus on her, exposing the good and the bad as has been the strong controversy of their relationship as well as some of the mishaps that she has starred in the middle of the broadcast.

“Are charms escaping from your dress?”

The Tv Azteca collaborator, Cynthia Rodríguez, starred in an embarrassing moment in days gone by in the middle of the morning broadcast where she collaborates, the dress she was wearing broke, which almost led her to reveal part of her long-awaited charms in the middle of the broadcast! alive!

On this occasion, the collaborator’s enthusiasm led her to star in a very peculiar moment in one of the past broadcasts, this after the “Venga la Alegría presenter” found out that the singer Camilo would be one of the guests on the program.

Help, I said Camilo and it broke

The beautiful girlfriend of the interpreter of Carlos Rivera, could not hide her enthusiasm when she learned that Eva Luna Montaner’s husband would decorate one of the moments during the broadcast and it was one of the dresses she was wearing which made her star in a disturbing moment.

Help, “my dress tore. Hey, I said” Camilo “and it broke. What’s going on? Didn’t you see anything on the air? I think it came off, said the worried driver.