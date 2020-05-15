Result of the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index, in comparison with February, has already captured the effects of social isolation measures to contain the coronavirus, which closed trade and industry

Cícero Cotrim and Thaís Barcellos

With the social distance measures adopted in the second half of March to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank (IBC-Br) fell by 5.90% in March compared to February.

The indicator is considered a “preview” of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy. The result was calculated after seasonal adjustment (a kind of “compensation” to compare different periods).

The median of the estimates made by economists heard by the Broadcast Projections there was a 6% retraction for the margin indicator, in the seasonally adjusted series. In February, the indicator advanced 0.35%, to 139.67.

Even with the social isolation measures to contain the coronavirus concentrated in the second half of the month, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) recorded falls in all sectors of activity in March: industrial production (-9.1%), retail expanded (-13.4%) and services (-6.9%).

“It is clear that measures to contain the virus led to a sharp drop in domestic demand and that the fall was worse than imagined,” says Haitong’s chief economist, Flávio Serrano.

Economist Julio Cesar Barros, from MAG Investimentos, pointed out that, since social isolation started only at the end of March, initially a milder impact was expected from the stoppage of activity in the third month, with more severe damage to the service sector.

“But March has already shown a relevant impact of the coronavirus crisis on activity as a whole. Industrial production has been significantly affected, especially for durable goods, such as vehicles. Retail sales have not only dropped further because of sales from supermarkets and pharmacies. , everything else performed very poorly “, he said.

