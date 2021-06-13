Under the criminal yoke, two Tamaulipas routes; have hundreds of gaps

VICTORIA CITY.

Although so far this six-year period the crime incidence in the road network leading to the northern border of Tamaulipas has decreased considerably, there are two routes that, due to their connectivity, are under the yoke of organized crime, which makes them highly dangerous to transit, because even the authorities have been attacked.

The interest of the armed groups in these federal routes (San Fernando-Reynosa and Reynosa-Matamoros) is due to the hundreds of gaps that connect from the south and center of the state to the border, in which the trafficking of undocumented persons is carried out. and drug trafficking. A single breach can span half the state.

For example, from Reynosa, Matamoros or another border municipality you can drive to the southern Gulf of Mexico and from there to sea ports, such as Altamira, where the arrival of drug-laden ships is presumed.

One of these roads that connect with these gaps is the Matamoros-Reynosa section, where allegedly, on May 28, the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, was approached by armed men, whose version was later denied by the Tamaulipas government.

In 2018, the route recorded various events after Evaristo Cruz, El Vaquero, became the leader of the Gulf Cartel in Matamoros.

With this was added the fight against the Reynosa gunmen who, although they are the same cartel, the Matamoros crime seeks to impose its hegemony.

The section is toll and connects Matamoros with Reynosa in 45 minutes and avoids entering Valle Hermoso, Nuevo Progreso and Río Bravo, municipalities controlled by the Gulf Cartel based in Matamoros.

The criminal presence was by indications of the capo before the interest of expanding his influence to other municipalities.

By last April (date he was arrested) there was a decrease in crime, but it remained stagnant between Progreso and Río Bravo (neighboring municipalities of Reynosa and Matamoros).

According to authorities, when crossing the Nuevo Progreso toll booth, the level of danger for travelers and authorities increases due to the marked presence of gunmen.

Recently there was a shootout between gunmen and proximity state elements on the roads of Nuevo Progreso, which left two elements wounded.

Between 2020 and part of 2021, there have been reports of armed civilian checkpoints, the dispossession of vehicles and clashes with state agents in that area.

Few have been the interventions of federal personnel and the military. The last time they participated was in April 2020, when an armed group shot an agent of the then Federal Police Division Caminos (now attached to the National Guard).

The report indicates that criminals identified as El Maistrín and El Betito, the latter of American origin, have been the generators of violence in that area by confronting the gunmen known as Metros, who operate in Reynosa.

The importance of this area is due to the international bridges Pharr and Los Indios, in the Lucio Blanco ejido.

There is also the E-99 gap, which is near Reynosa and has hundreds of branches that can lead to the town of González Villarreal, belonging to San Fernando, and that when following its route connects to a road section between Soto la Marina and its ejido La Pesca, that is, at a distance of 281 km from the north of the US border to the south of the Gulf of Mexico.

Another route to the north of Reynosa is Del Becerro, which leads to Camargo, bordering Nuevo León and to the south it crosses the municipalities of Burgos, Méndez, neighbors of San Fernando, and ends in San Nicolás.

Meanwhile, in Valle Hermoso, on the same highway, there is a gap known as the 109 and ends in the maritime port of El Mezquital, in the Gulf of Mexico, belonging to Matamoros.

The route connects to Baghdad beach and from there to the US.

Continuing with 109, the road connects with the González Villarreal ejido, belonging to San Fernando, and leads to the point known as La Y, in the San Fernando-Reynosa section.

This route is the second considered dangerous.

Also there, El Vaquero imposed gunmen, so there are often clashes with the police.

There, in 2019, in the Palo Blanco ejido, belonging to San Fernando, 22 migrants who were traveling in a bus disappeared.

In the middle of that year, the state government sent security personnel to that area. Elements of the Special Operations Group (formerly CAIET) staged a series of clashes with organized crime. Although not completely, the police actions brought a notable drop in crime incidence.

Dangerous roads

The two roads that become dangerous due to the presence of organized crime are from La Y de San Fernando to Reynosa, while the other is from Reynosa to Matamoros. The latter practically borders the United States.

The data

Tragedy

