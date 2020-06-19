Against the clock and in a climate of high tension, Argentina seeks to extend negotiations with its creditors this Friday to reach an agreement that allows it to restructure some 66,000 million dollars of debt in bonds issued under foreign legislation.

Bondholders must decide before 17:00 in New York (21:00 GMT) whether to adhere to the proposed debt swap. But the greater probability is that the negotiations will continue and that the center-left government of Alberto Fernández will seek to extend this term once again, said a source close to the negotiations. In that case, it would be the fourth extension of the conversations.

The dialogue with the bondholders « progresses between tugs, » said Fernández, who was confident « to find a point of agreement. »

« We have to prevent Argentina from being seen in the world as a country that does not fulfill its obligations, » he said.

This week the Ad Hoc Group of Argentine debt creditors, which comprises 13 international funds, warned that in the face of the « failure of the negotiations, » it is evaluating claiming its payment in the New York courts.

– Two ways –

Argentina is now studying two options: extend the current offer, which has already been rejected, for ten more days, or amend it, with the points released this week, and set a period of two more weeks for creditors to decide on a new option. , explained government sources to ..

« It is going to be a weekend in which we are going to continue negotiating how to continue, » said the source.

In an amended offer, which has not yet been formally presented, the Argentine government proposes a coupon tied to the evolution of agricultural exports, which implies the possibility of an additional interest payment of 0.75% per year.

But Ad Hoc wants more: that the coupon is tied to the variation of the Gross Domestic Product.

While the Argentine government remains firm in maintaining a recovery rate with a limit of $ 50 per 100 of the face value of the bonds, Ad Hoc does not renounce exceeding $ 55.

Argentina, the third largest economy in Latin America, ensures that the negotiations are going well with the rest of the creditors.

« There are many creditors who are at a political meeting point, » said a government source. The problem is « Ad Hoc, where (the bottom) is BlackRock, but it is only with them, with the rest we are closer to a meeting point, » he said.

– « Discount time » –

Some analysts believe that the differences are so small that the Fernández government should give in to achieve one of the largest restructurings in history.

« We are in injury time, and playing on the straps of the field but the game is not over. A default in a negotiation that involves a ratio of public debt to GDP of around 15/20% would certainly be a very unfortunate result in terms of costs and benefits, « said Carlos Winograd, former Argentine Secretary of Commerce and professor at the Paris School of Economics.

« At this time, the differences between the national state and the bondholders, in terms of the debt sustainability analyzes, are of a few percentage points and become little relevant in their impact on the economy. The discount obtained by Argentina is very important and it’s time to close, « he said.

But Argentina insists that it cannot offer more.

The limit « is what the country can pay. We believe that this vision of giving in to kick the problem is what brings us the problem of permanently restructuring debts. It is not about achieving the title of the newspaper, » said a government source.

Argentina technically went into default on May 22, when it defaulted on the payment of $ 500 million of three bonds subject to the exchange.

In this negotiation there are bonds from 2005 and 2010, product of a previous restructuring during the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner (2003-2015), and also new titles issued as of 2016, during the mandate of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). .

The time to negotiate is limited: in a few days the interest on other bonds will expire, but with the grace period, their payment could be extended until the end of July.

The memory of the default of 2001, the largest in history, is fresh in the memory of Argentines. The context is dire for the country, in recession since 2018, with 35% of its almost 45 million inhabitants in poverty and inflation that reached 53% in 2019, one of the highest in the world. If it occurs, it would be Argentina’s ninth default.

