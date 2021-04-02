Under study 17 proposals to reindustrialize the factories of Nissan in Barcelona

THE WORLD

Barcelona

Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 – 14:23

The Commission has found that most of the proposals are aimed at the assembly of electric or hydrogen vehicles. The process to conclude before October.



The Nissan factory in Zona Franca. Efe

The Working Commission for the reindustrialization of the Nissan Motor Ibrica plants has received 17 projects interested in the sites of Free Zone, Montcada i Reixac and Sant Andreu de la Barca to leave the Japanese company.

Most projects, protected by a confidentiality clause, explore the possibility of assembling hydrogen electric vehicles in the Free Trade Zone, some with a view to battery manufacturing.

The Commission has reported that various companies linked to the Nissan have also shown interest in one of the three Nissan locations. construction and to industrial storage.

The representatives of the workers, the Public Administrations and the management of Nissan – members of the working group – have jointly analyzed the proposals in a telematic meeting. The projects already have a memorandum on each factory and possible lines of help and / or financing.

The Secretary General for Industry and SMEs of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Ral White, has underlined the positive impact it could have for the reindustrialization of the three Nissan plants in Catalonia.

For its part, the general director of Industry of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Matilde Villarroya, considers that they should prioritize industrial projects in the automotive sector.

Both the Commission and the consulting firm KPMG that advises on the process do not rule out that new proposals arrive of companies interested in Nissan’s assets before the March 31st.

The calendar for selecting the projects that meet the agreed requirements will start on June 1. During the month of July, the selected investors must submit their binding offers. Thereafter, the work team will make a selection and Only the selected projects will enter the negotiation phase with the members of the table, before October.

