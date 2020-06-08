The Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States Department of State, (USA), Michael G. Kozak, He drew attention to the absence of leadership on the part of the Ortega regime in these times when Nicaragua faces the rise of the Covid-19 contagion curve, without the dictatorship establishing firm sanitary containment policies, such as those recommended by the Organization. World Health.

«In Nicaragua: Doctors call for voluntary quarantine. Teachers call parents to leave their children at home. Businesses close. In the face of a leadership vacuum, Nicaraguans take measures to stop the deadly spread of # COVID19, “Kozak wrote on his Twitter account Monday.

In Nicaragua: ✅Doctors call for voluntary quarantine

✅ Teachers call parents to leave their children at home.

✅Businesses close. Faced with a leadership vacuum, Nicaraguans take steps to stop the deadly spread of # COVID19. – Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) June 8, 2020

It may interest you: Ambassador Kevin Sullivan: “Covid-19 expands and affects everyone, including US citizens and diplomats”

Michael Kozak is the most recurrent President Donald Trump administration official who criticizes the Ortega regime, both for its lack of interest in restoring civil liberties in Nicaragua and in managing the pandemic.

On June 5, he also spoke about the health crisis, adding to the warning that the pandemic in Nicaragua was on the rise due to the negligent handling of the health crisis that was pointed out to the Ortega regime.

“Nicaraguan doctors have been fighting the pandemic for months, risking their lives without adequate protection. They say the time has come to take more aggressive measures to contain the virus. Ortega should listen. The studies project thousands more deaths, “he wrote on his Twitter account.