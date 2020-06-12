For days past, he highlighted the attempt by the Brazilian government, at the hands of ultra-conservative military man Jair Bolsonaro, to reduce the media impact on Covid-19 by ceasing to publish data on deaths in Brazil in a historical way.

However, institutions such as Johns Hopkins University have kept all the information on the pandemic and highlights that when considering only the deaths of the last week, Brazil currently represents 24 percent of all confirmed deaths in the world, with 7,132. Mexico It is located in third place globally with 3,628 in the same period.

Brazil, the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America and the second with the highest number of infections in the world, confirmed 1,239 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deceased to 40,919, and the cases now total 802,000 828.

The unstoppable advance of the virus occurs amid reopens in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the most populated cities and those most affected by Covid-19, which reopened their shopping centers and despite the fact that the peak of infections has not yet arrived .

In Mexico…

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion clarified that the maximum peak of the epidemic curve at the national level will be during the first fortnight of July.

He explained that this estimate is made according to mathematical projections that indicate that the pandemic will last until next October, and taking February 28 as the starting point when the first confirmed case occurred.

“If we take the entire period, from February 28, the date of the first case, to the predicted scenario, we have not yet got there, it cannot be verified, but that is the prediction for October. So a point I measured would be in the first fortnight of July. Here I am no longer referring to Mexico City or the Valley of Mexico, but for the whole country, ”he said.

We recommend ⬇️