Thanks to strict containment measures, in New York State – the global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States – the number of new cases recorded daily has fallen 0.6% over the past two weeks on average, however in the rest of the country the rate is a growth of 0.8%. This may be due to the lifting of the confinement in various parts of the country, which has generated a rebound in the disease.

New York records 319,000 of the 1.1 million positive cases in the country, and 25,000 of the almost 69,000 deaths nationwide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Administration has faced scrutiny during the coronavirus crisis over the management of the vulnerable population of these centers, which have been severely lashed with practically a fifth of those killed by Covid-19 in the state, as well as by disclosure of data.

“The epidemic curve is flattening”

The contagion curve for Covid-19 has been flattened, affirmed the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell.

Since the morning conference, the health authority explained that Mexico had duplications of cases every five days, which currently occurs every six days, “so it is possible to say that the curve is flattening in the country.”

He stressed that thanks to the implementation of Sana Distancia measures, a decrease of between 60 and 70 percent of the cases of the new coronavirus has been seen.

“Compared to what we would have had if we had not done the massive interventions, we have reduced about 60 percent of cases nationwide,” he said.

The official said that Mexico has had an initial doubling every two days only the first four or five days that we reached the first 100 cases, and “subsequently we had a very drastic inclination of the curve and we began to have doublings every five days, and upon arrival on day forty we had again and we are having doublings every six days, the epidemic is slowing down, “he explained in a morning conference.

In this sense, López-Gatell made it clear that this does not mean that the curve “is completely flat”, but that the diffusion of cases has been controlled and the spread has been slower.

With information from Sarahi Uribe and EFE

