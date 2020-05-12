Although Mexico is at the peak of infections, according to authorities, the numbers it presents are far from those observed in Brazil.

During the last seven days, an average of 8,200 new cases are counted daily in that country, while in Mexico there are only 1,617. However, these are more than those reported in Chile, Colombia or Argentina.

On Friday, Brazil broke the record for new deaths in 24 hours with 751 victims and on Saturday the death toll was 730.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in Brazil, with some 46 million inhabitants, continues as the epicenter of the pandemic with 3,743 people dead and more than 46,100 infected with the new virus, for which reason Governor Joao Doria discusses the implementation of total confinement.

It is followed by Rio de Janeiro, whose public health network has already collapsed and the private one is with more than 90% of the places filled, with 1,770 deaths and about 18,000 confirmed cases.

In Mexico 108 more people die

The Ministry of Health announced that the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Mexico is 9.8, although the undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of Health, Hugo López-Gatell said that this rate is over-estimated, because from phase 2 it began to be overestimated, and the data will be known later.

In the last hours, 108 more people died as a result of Covid-19 disease, so that up to now 36 thousand 327 cases have accumulated, which represents that we are in the zone of greatest acceleration of the epidemic.

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology reported that the incidence of coronavirus is 6.48 per hundred thousand inhabitants. While the increase in the case of people in whom the disease was confirmed is 3.7%.

With information from EFE

