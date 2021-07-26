Under Armor: spacewear inspired by the Virgin Galactic mission

To commemorate Virgin Galactic’s most recent space flight, Under Armor presents a limited edition capsule collection.

In January 2019, the collaboration between Under Armor and Virgin Galactic was unveiled to the world. That same year, the next generation of spacesuits was unveiled, with design driven above all by functionality and comfort. And last summer, this collaboration took a solutions-based approach that integrates functionality, comfort and safety into the cabin seats of the first SpaceShipTwo vehicle, the VSS Unity.

United by a common obsession with innovation and making the impossible possible, the world celebrates the world’s first fully manned spaceflight to feature Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson. To commemorate this milestone, Under Armor presents a limited edition Virgin Galactic capsule collection.

As UA is a brand created to make athletes better, this new collection is created to help push the limits of human performance. UA’s RUSH and Recover technologies enhance the product offering, available in men’s and women’s sizes, consisting of a sweatshirt, sports shirts, pants and leggings, as well as various printed T-shirts. The Under Armor and Virgin Galactic collection is available now on UA.com and UA Brand Houses.

www.underarmour.es