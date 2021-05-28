Under Armor: men’s complete running tech-kit, summer 2021

T-shirt, shorts and special sports for running that, as you will see, are loaded with high textile technology.

UA Vanish Seamless Run Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Thanks to the different layers of mesh adapted to the body, it favors ventilation where it is most needed. In addition, the number of seams has been reduced to provide more comfort.

Tight: Close to the skin, but not tight. Soft knit fabric with mesh ventilation zones. Nearly seamless construction to eliminate chafing. Four-way stretch fabric construction for greater mobility. Material that wicks sweat and dries quickly. 360 ° reflective details for greater visibility in low light situations.

50 euros

UA Draft Running Shorts

If you plan to do a marathon in the desert, these are the shorts you need. They are super light and incredibly breathable. A must for the summer.

ArmourVent Technology: Provides breathability with a lightweight, stretchy, durable and quick-drying fabric. Built-in brief for better protection and support. Four-way stretch construction for increased mobility. Material that wicks sweat and dries quickly. Elastic waist with logo detail. Reflective details for low-light racing.

65 euros

UA HOVR Machina 2 Running Shoes… Connected!



UA HOVR Machina 2 is more than just a running shoe. Not only do they provide energy return and the speed of a Pebax thruster plate, but also real-time technique tips to help you run better when connected to the UA MapMyRun app.

Running shoes connected with the UA MapMyRun mobile app: Record and analyze your running statistics to improve performance. UA HOVR Technology: Provides an incredible sensation of weightlessness to preserve energy return and eliminate shock. Energy Web compression mesh: Contains molded UA HOVR foam to return used energy. Ultra-light 3D spacer mesh upper: Increased breathability and the ultimate speed. As your body releases energy, the UA RUSH lining, with built-in minerals, absorbs it and improves resistance. Exterior buttress: additional support and stability. Speed ​​plate inspired by sprint studs: Increases energy return and favors a powerful take off. Carbonic rubber pads: Offer more traction and durability in high-impact areas.

160 euros

www.underarmour.es